Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops three-word verdict on Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show ft. American's surprise cameo

Serena Williams' husband has taken to social media to applaud his wife's impromptu cameo appearance as part of the Superbowl LIX half-time show. Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia were on hand to witness her suddenly appear on the giant screen crip-walking to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us".

The 23-time Major winner holds a minority stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Her appearance on stage in New Orleans, where the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, added to fans' delight. Ohanian used his Instagram platform to shout out the half-time show.

"Super Halftime Show," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

The couple's daughter, 10-year-old Olympia, is pictured alongside her father, enjoying the show. She is making her sporting waves as a track athlete and golfer. She's also the youngest owner of a sports team, as part of the investment group that owns The Los Angeles Golf Club, one of the six teams competing in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's fledgling TMRW Golf League.

Ohanian is a long-established sports fan. He is the principal owner of Angel City Football Club and has a long-term investment in the University of Virginia women's basketball team. His fortune is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth at $150 million.

Serena Williams' Superbowl LIX appearance alongside Kendrick Lamar may not have been an accident

Serena Williams showing up for Kendrick Lamar's performance may not have been an accident. Like Lamar, she grew up in Compton, California, and has a long-standing feud with his highly-publicized nemesis, Drake. It's thought that Williams and Drake dated some years ago, and in his 2022 song “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake referred to Alexis Ohanian as her “groupie.”

Williams ramped up the rivalry at last year's ESPY Awards, making it clear which rapper she was siding with.

“If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re going to Forrest Gump him. Seats taken,” Serena Williams said.

The 43-year-old is now retired from tennis, but she and Ohanian are ever-present on the celebrity circuit. Ohanian, the founder of Reddit, and once described by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet", has some 900,000 Instagram followers. That, of course, is dwarfed by her 17.3 million devotees, to whom she posted after her Superbowl cameo.

“Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!” Serena Williams wrote.

Whatever her motives for being on stage with Lamar, Williams' dance moves have been lauded online. Once the queen of the tennis court, she appears to have a future treading the boards.

