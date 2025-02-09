WATCH: Serena Williams enjoys herself at Super Bowl 2025; shows off her athleticism with sprint across Superdome before Chiefs vs Eagles clash

Serena Williams showed off her fitness ahead of the Super Bowl LIX as she ran across the football field in under a minute. Just hours before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, the tennis legend was seen attempting the sprint as she received cheers from fans at the Ceasers Superdome.

The former World No. 1 started off slowly but picked up pace which made it hard for the videographer to maintain the same pace. In a bid to explain her attempt, she said:

" So I decided YOLO (abbv. You Only Live Once), when is the next time I am gonna be able to run on a field? ...predicting in like 60 seconds?"

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion posted a clip of her sprint on her Instagram account to let her fans know that she is Super Bowl-ready.

The star also tagged her brand WYN Beauty on her post. The makeup brand is marketed as 'the makeup you can move in' specifically keeping in mind its target audience which includes athletes and people who are always on the go.

Williams, who also has a minority share in NFL team Miami Dolphins, will be enjoying the game today with her daughter and husband.

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia roots for 'Taylor Swift's team' to win Super Bowl title, says husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams holding their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr during Day 4 of the US Open 2022 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who is a well-known Washington Commanders fan spoke about how their daughter will root for the Kansas City Cheifs or as she likes to say 'Taylor Swift's team' to win this year's Super Bowl title.

In a candid interaction with Access Hollywood, he mentioned how he hadn't converted his daughter to a Redskins fan yet and hence it's her third favorite NFL team.

"I haven't converted Olympia yet; she's still technically—you know—her mom [Serena Williams] is a Dolphins owner. She says, 'Papa, the Commanders are my number three team, the Dolphins are my number two team, and my number one team is Taylor Swift's team.' And I'm like, 'Olympia, you don't even know the name of the team, but you know it's Taylor's team, and that's yours?' So, I'm working on it," he said [2:11 onwards].

The Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Conference Championship, which led the Eagles to the Super Bowl LIX. Due to this, the Reddit co-founder has little interest in who wins the game on Sunday and is more interested in witnessing Kendrick Lamar's halftime show with SZA.

