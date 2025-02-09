Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, and others were present at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The stars gathered in New Orleans to discuss business and sports in an invite-only party ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET.

Ayan Broomfield, who was a UCLA tennis player and is also an internet personality, showed up in an all-black Alexander Wang fit for the event. She shared snaps of her getting ready and some from the event as well.

via @ayan.broomfield on Instagram

The Reddit co-founder showed up in a blue blazer and complimented it with a pair of classic Air Force 1s. He shared an image of himself on X (formerly Twitter) from the 'Superb Owl Party.'

"Superb Owl party. So many team owners come through these few days leading up to the game, it's a great time to catch up with everybody."

In a conversation with Access Hollywood, the tech mogul talked about his crushed hopes for the Washington Commanders and how Serena Williams' and his daughter Olympia is rooting for the Chiefs.

"We didn't get the win, but it felt so good to be in it. It felt amazing to compete in a championship game, and I’m so proud of this team. Next year will be our year!"

“I haven’t converted Olympia yet… her mom is a Dolphins owner, she says, ‘Papa the Commanders are my number three team, the Dolphins are my number two team and Taylor Swift’s team is my number one team,” he added.

He also expressed his excitement about the halftime show by Kendrick Lamar and says it's the only thing he's excited about since the Commanders aren't competing anymore.

Serena Williams shows up in style at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Serena Williams with Shaquille O'Neal at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

American tennis legend Serena Williams was also present at Micheal Rubin's party. She showed up in a striped skirt suit. Her champagne blonde hair and minimal jewelry complimented her outfit for the party.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was joined by Hollywood celebrities like Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow, Gabrielle Union, and Karrueche Tran, as they posed for a photo at the event.

Serena Willaims at the Pre-Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

The Williams-Ohanian family will be at the Ceasers Superdome to witness a fiery clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LIX.

