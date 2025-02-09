Serena Williams turns up the glamor in stylish outfit at pre-Super Bowl party in New Orleans

Serena Williams has undeniably established herself as a fashion icon for many enthusiasts, and she recently offered a glimpse into that side of her. The 23-time Grand Slam champion flaunted an elegant blonde hairstyle which she carried at the pre-2025 Super Bowl party in New Orleans.

Super Bowl LIX is set to take place at the Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, featuring a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. In the days leading up to the game, celebrities and brands often host extravagant pre-Super Bowl parties. Among them, Williams was recently spotted at the Fanatics Super Bowl party.

The 43-year-old wore a stunning blazer-skirt outfit adorned with subtle dark brown stripes that enhanced its elegance. Complementing her look, she paired it with red heels and a sleek blonde hairstyle. Check out the collaborative Instagram post shared by New York Post Sports and Page Six on Instagram:

Serena Williams also shared a few clips on her Instagram story. Check their screenshots out:

Serena Williams' Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @serenawilliams)

Williams' love for fashion and glamour has been evident since her playing days. Throughout her tennis career, she often showcased her passion through bold and stylish on-court outfits. Even post-retirement, the 43-year-old stays connected with fans online, offering glimpses into her life.

A few days ago, the former World No. 1 stole the spotlight in a stylish silver dress, accessorized with a luxury Audemars Piguet watch, a silver ring, and a dazzling statement ring featuring a radiant blue diamond.

When Serena Williams shared powerful messages of self-love and mental well-being with her fans

Serena Williams speaking at an event - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams has inspired countless fans not only with her on-court dominance but also with the values she upholds. She has, time and again encouraged her supporters to embrace self-love by recognizing their beauty and worth.

"Before you go to bed tonight look yourself in the mirror and say "you are gorgeous. You are beautiful and you are loved." Love ya," Serena Williams once wrote.

On another occasion, Serena emphasized on the importance of putting oneself first.

In an interview with Wondermind in 2022, Williams emphasized the importance of mental fitness, describing it as the ability to consciously shut down and recharge. She noted that she practiced this approach long before mental health became widely discussed.

“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down. You know, I did this years ago, before mental health was a topic on everyone’s mind. It was just like: Alright, I’m shutting myself down today. Just subconsciously it was something I’ve always done.”

Williams has been a strong advocate for various social issues, and her support for women's sports is well known.

