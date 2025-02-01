Serena Williams turns up the glam in stylish silver dress and dazzling blue diamond ring as she shares empowering message about self-love

Serena Williams recently exuded glamor as she stepped out in an eye-catching outfit and striking jewelry. The former World No. 1 also shared an empowering message about self-love while showing off her stunning look.

Williams has always been open about her passion for fashion and beauty, which was on display during her tennis career as she made waves with her stylish and bold on-court outfits. The American has since launched her own makeup brand WYN Beauty, and even passed that interest down to her daughter Olympia, who recently helped the 23-time Grand Slam champion do her makeup.

Serena Williams recently stole the spotlight in a stylish silver dress, which she paired with a luxury Audemars Piguet watch, a silver butterfly ring, and a dazzling statement ring with a glittering blue diamond. The 43-year-old rounded out her look with natural makeup and loose curls in her blonde hair. Alongside her striking appearance, she reminded her followers to prioritize self-love and self-care.

"Don’t forget to take out time and love yourself," she posted on X.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has often used her platform to share such motivational messages for her followers. Williams previously encouraged her supporters to recognize their beauty and worth before ending each day.

"Before you go to bed tonight look yourself in the mirror and say "you are gorgeous. You are beautiful and you are loved." Love ya," Serena Williams wrote.

Similarly, Serena Williams offered an inspiring piece of advice, urging her followers to distance themselves from those who were "robbing" them of their joy.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this (maybe no one) but if someone, even someone close to you is robbing you of your joy it’s ok to walk away," she posted.

Serena Williams on encouraging her daughter Olympia to have positive views about other women: "That cattiness is really not healthy"

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

Serena Williams has also been open about how her perspective on body image has evolved over the years, disclosing that she has become kinder and more forgiving in order to encourage her elder daughter Olympia to have positive views.

In a 2024 interview with CNN Sports, the 23-time Grand Slam champion shed light on her efforts to steer Olympia away from being "catty" about other women, emphasizing its detrimental impact on mental health.

"I’m more kind about body image, I’m more forgiving. And then it’s not only that, it’s how I also talk to my daughter. I always tell her, 'Say something nice. Is there something nice you can think of about this girl?'" she said.

"Because I just want her to always think positive about other people as well. Because that cattiness and that mental health is really not healthy. So I think it just starts at such a young age of just encouraging positive views and positive feedback and positive words that are coming out of your mouth," she added.

Serena Williams has also expressed her hope for Olympia to maintain a close bond with her younger sister Adira, and that both girls will develop a "true relationship" with God.

