Serena Williams has opened up about her evolved outlook on body image since becoming a mother and her efforts to impart the same perspective to her daughter, Olympia.

Williams became a mother for the first time in September 2017, welcoming her daughter, Olympia, with husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple was blessed with their second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.

The former World No. 1 recently shared that she had become "more kind" to herself since becoming a mother. In the past, the 42-year-old has been candid about her body insecurities, exacerbated by the intense scrutiny regarding her weight in the media and comparisons to her thin, "model-like" sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams disclosed that she had become more "forgiving" and considerate towards her and others' body image since giving birth.

She highlighted her determination to pass on this mindset to her daughter Olympia as well, encouraging her to think positively about other girls and steering her away from the "cattiness" that harms mental well-being.

"I’m more kind about body image, I’m more forgiving. And then it’s not only that, it’s how I also talk to my daughter. I always tell her, 'Say something nice. Is there something nice you can think of about this girl?'" Serena Williams told CNN Sports.

"Because I just want her to always think positive about other people as well. Because that cattiness and that mental health is really not healthy. So I think it just starts at such a young age of just encouraging positive views and positive feedback and positive words that are coming out of your mouth," she added.

"I love that my body is not picture perfect" - Serena Williams on her bodily changes after giving birth to daughter Adira River

Serena Williams

In February, Serena Williams candidly discussed her postpartum body, six months after giving birth to her daughter Adira River. Taking to social media, the former World No. 1 posted a picture of herself in a bikini and embraced the reality that her body wasn't "picture perfect" anymore.

"Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram post.

The 42-year-old also expressed appreciation for the changes in her body and promoted self-love before humorously sharing her plans to hit the gym.

"I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adiraohanian I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you. Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym 🤪 Serena," she added.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : Should Serena Williams' daughter Olympia follow in her mother's footsteps and become a professional tennis player? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback