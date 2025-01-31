WATCH: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia helps American legend do her makeup in wholesome bonding session

Serena Williams recently captured herself bonding with daughter Olympia as the seven-year-old helped the tennis legend do her makeup. At times, Williams advised Olympia on how she should go about doing things, while at others, the seven-year-old was full of confidence at enhancing her mother's look.

The former World No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam singles champion took to TikTok to share a video of her doing her makeup in the presence of daughter Olympia. In the video, the seven-year-old can be seen helping Williams put on a variety of cosmetic products from Wyn Beauty, the tennis legend's very own beauty business that she launched in April 2024.

Serena Williams' endearing video featuring daughter Olympia later made its way to Instagram, and you can check it out below:

Serena Williams gave birth to Olympia in September 2017, two months before she and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in a gala New Orleans ceremony. In 2023, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and Ohanian became parents for a second time as daughter Adira River became the latest addition to the happy family.

Interestingly, in November 2023, Serena Williams had purchased makeup for Olympia and later went on to reveal why along with what she bought for her then-six-year-old daughter.

"Olympia has a dress rehearsal" - Serena Williams' on buying makeup for elder daughter in 2023

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia at the 2024 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams bought makeup for Olympia in November 2023 ahead of a dress rehearsal at the little one's school. According to the 23-time singles Major winner, Olympia was instructed to wear "a full face of makeup" at the rehearsal. The tennis legend also laid bare her own passion for makeup.

"Alright, I just finished working out and I am running some mom errands at Ulta. I, actually, was getting makeup for my daughter. Okay, don't yell at me, but she has like a dress rehearsal where she is supposed to have like a full face of makeup. And you know, I love doing makeup," Williams said in a video she posted as an Instagram Story.

Later, Williams hilariously stated that she had purchased a lot of products including a concealer and a hairbrush.

"I'm trying literally everything, and I'm now running out of skin. So, in the end, I got really confused, and I just did this (emptying the shopping bag to show a lot of makeup items she brought). I just kind of gave up on everything. Literally, I was like, let me just get everything and figure it out tomorrow," the former No. 1 added.

Serena Williams' tennis career ended with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open. After retiring from tennis, she has established herself as a successful entrepreneur, a devoted wife to Alexis Ohanian, and a doting mother to two precious daughters.

