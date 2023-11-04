Serena Williams has been hard at work preparing for her daughter Olympia's dress rehearsal and took it upon herself to buy essentials for the 7-year-old.

Serena Williams recently took to social media to share that she went to Ulta Beauty to get cosmetic items for a dress rehearsal for Olympia, who often does ballet. The American professed her love for makeup and jokingly said she might glam herself up as well as she badly needed it.

"Alright, I just finished working out and I am running some mom errands at Ulta. I, actually, was getting makeup for my daughter. Okay, don't yell at me, but she has like dress rehearsal where she is supposed to have like a full face of makeup. And you, I love doing makeup."

"So, I'm like getting her some makeup. And I might even zhuzh myself up while I am cause I need the filter. I need this filter bad," Serena Williams said in an Instagram Story.

In the following stories on Instagram, the 23-time Grand Slam champion filmed herself trying on a concealer to see if it blends perfectly with her skin tone and, more importantly, hides the dark circles.

"Trying this concealer cause you need it to be a little lighter under the eye and then blending it in with a darker color. I think this is a good match. I don't love this one, but we are going to keep trying."

"I doesn't get rid of these dark circles. I'm going to leave here with a full face of makeup. let me try something else cause this particular company does not work for me," she said.

While shopping, Williams ran into Kristy Stahr, who was her physiotherapist at one point in her career, in the brush section. Both women shared a laugh after Williams quipped that Stahr, who has short hair, needed a brush too.

"I'm in the brush section cause I clearly need a hair brush and I ran into this one. She clearly needs a hair brush, too (both women laughing)," she joked.

The makeup shopping haul seemed to have gotten out of hand for the 42-year-old as she tried many color shades and ran out of space on her hands to try more. She eventually gave up and bought a lot of products.

"I'm trying literally everything, and I'm now running out of skin," Williams joked

"So, in the end, I got really confused, and I just did this (emptying the shopping bag to show a lot of makeup items she brought). I just kind of gave up on everything. Literally, I was like, let me just get everything and figure it out tomorrow," she added.

Screengrabs from Instagram

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian fulfils caddie duty for daughter Olympia

Alexis and Olympia Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been nurturing many skills of Olympia, including her interest in sports. He recently shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) of Olympia trying her hand at golf and was proud to be her caddie. The 40-year-old, who is a sports enthusiast, also revealed that Olympia is left-handed.

“Warmups! #DaddyCaddy life”, Alexis Ohanian wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams welcomed Olympia in September 2017. The couple got married a few months later in New Orleans in November 2017 and recently welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas