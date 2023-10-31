Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared a glimpse of him acting as caddie for his daughter Olympia as she tries her hand at golf.

The former World No. 1, Serena Williams, and Reddit Co-Founder, Alexis Ohanian met in May 2015 and got engaged in 2016. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in 2017 and got married later in the same year. Williams gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian in August 2023.

The tech entrepreneur, who is also a sports enthusiast, frequently shares glimpses of him and Olympia watching a sport or trying their hands at one on his social media accounts. Moreover, both Olympia and Adira River have their names as co-owners of two sports teams - Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) and Angel City FC.

In a recent post, the 40-year-old shared a picture of daughter Olympia playing golf. Alexis Ohanian took to social media to proudly declare that he was living the life as Olympia's caddie.

“Warmups! #DaddyCaddy life”, Alexis Ohanian captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohanian also confirmed that the 6-year-old is a lefty when a user pointed it out.

“Lefty?” the user commented on the post.

“Yep,” Alexis Ohanian gave an affirming reply.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian expresses amusement at former World No. 1 finding Andy Roddick’s trading card

Alexis Ohanian at 2022 US Open - Day 5

Serena Williams' husband and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian recently came across a trading card of Andy Roddick and shared his amusement.

Besides being a sports enthusiast, Ohanian also religiously collects sports trading cards. His social media posts are proof of the Reddit Co-Founder’s love for acquiring sports trading cards.

He proudly boasts a collection of cards that he has collected and preserved for years. Many of these cards feature the former World No. 1 Serena Williams, as a testament to her star-studded career. Ohanian also has a knack for collecting cards featuring other prominent tennis players - Roger Federer, Venus Williams, and Rafael Nadal among many others.

Alexis Ohanian recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of a trading card featuring Andy Roddick while opening a new box. He stated his joy of finding Roddick’s card in boxes from time to time.

"The corners are dinged but always nice seeing my guy @andyroddick in a box break," Ohanian captioned the post.

The 40-year-old has also attempted to pass on his card-collecting hobby to his daughter Olympia. Recently he shared a glimpse of Olympia taking a look at a booklet filled with sports trading cards.

"Starting @olympiaohanian in the hobby young," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian via Instagram story

