"I'm trying" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives cute makeover to daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has shared an adorable image of him giving a makeover to his daughter Olympia as she grumpily waits for the process to end.

Reddit co-founder Ohanian is no stranger to brightening his daughter's day-to-day with home-bound shenanigans. The American undoubtedly loves goofing around his 5-year-old and often shares those memories with the world.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were blessed with a daughter on September 1, 2017, and shortly after, the duo tied the knot.

In a tweet, Ohanian was witnessed sharing a heartfelt moment with his daughter. The Internet personality seemed determined to give Olympia a makeover as she seemed a little bemused at how long it was taking.

Ohanian captioned the post hilariously, stating a hypothetical situation where a person is stuck with a new hair-dresser who takes an awful lot of time, which ultimately gets annoying. Furthermore, he assured his daughter that he was trying his level best to not let the tedious process ruin their joyful moment.

"When you're stuck with the new guy at the salon. And he's taking too damn long. I'm trying, Jr," captioned Alexis Ohanian.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian I'm trying, Jr. "When you're stuck with the new guy at the salon. And he's taking too damn long"I'm trying, Jr.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams announced their second pregnancy at the MET Gala earlier this year. The legendary tennis icon surprised the world after she revealed her baby bump with her husband at the prestigious event.

The former American tennis pro, unfortunately, hung her racket in 2022 after she showcased the last of her exquisite performances in the season's US Open. Williams retired from the sport after falling a title short of Margaret Court's record of 24 GS crowns.

Serena Williams playfully takes over her husband Alexis Ohanian's office

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at the Windsor Castle

Serena Williams hilariously took over husband Alexis Ohanian's office and recorded his priceless reaction as she shared the moment on her social media.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion playfully claimed Ohanian's office as her own as she gave her fans a virtual tour of his workspace and showcased several eye-catching items.

While touring the Reddit founder's office, Serena Williams presented viewers with various items. These included a Captain America shield, a punching bag, and some heartwarming family pictures. The 41-year-old also invited the Internet personality to divulge his thoughts on her playful takeover.

"Hey everyone! I was thinking I should give you a tour of my new office. So here, I do love Marvel. There is Iron Man, he’s actually my favourite and then there’s Captain America’s shield. Some cool artwork, cool picture with my family.

"Some fun stuff. It’s a pretty big office that I come to now own. And Alexis, if you have anything to say about this, feel free to say something. Also, there's a punching bag in case I get frustrated," Williams said.

