"My office has been hijacked" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hilariously reacts to her taking over his workplace

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, had a humorous reaction when the American tennis legend playfully took over his office space.

Williams took to social media to share a video of herself in Ohanian's office, which she humorously claimed as her own. In the video, she enthusiastically offered her fans a virtual tour of the space, showcasing various intriguing items.

Among the highlights were a life-size Iron Man figurine, Captain America's shield, some artwork, a punching bag, and several heartwarming family pictures. The 23-time Grand Slam champion playfully presented these items as if they were her personal belongings.

At the end of the video, Serena Williams cheekily invited the tech entrepreneur to share any thoughts he might have about her office takeover.

"Hey everyone! I was thinking I should give you a tour of my new office. So here, I do love Marvel. There is Iron Man, he’s actually my favourite and then there’s Captain America’s shield. Some cool artwork, cool picture with my family," Serena Williams said.

"Some fun stuff. It’s a pretty big office that I come to now own. And Alexis if you have anything to say about this feel free to say something. Also there's a punching bag in case I get frustrated," she added.

Alexis Ohanian re-shared Williams' video on his Instagram stories and jokingly remarked that his office had been "hijacked."

"My office has been hijacked," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian surprises Serena Williams and Olympia with a private tour of Uffizi Gallery

Alexis Ohanian took his wife Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia to the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

The family was granted a rare and exclusive opportunity to explore the prestigious art museum. They had the privilege of admiring the masterpieces created by some of the world's most renowned artists, such as Michelangelo, Da Vinci, Botticelli, and Caravaggio, without the distractions and commotion of the general public.

Ohanian expressed that he wanted to make his wife happy by taking her to view some art. He sincerely conveyed his gratitude to the gallery for granting him this opportunity.

"She said she wanted to see some art, so... (Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works... Michaelangelo... Da Vinci... Botticelli... Caravaggio. We all left inspired. Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student amoung 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night)" Ohanian tweeted.

