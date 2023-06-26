"We're all very happy" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to MrBeast declining invitation to ride OceanGate's Titan submersible 

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently expressed his elation upon learning that Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, declined the invitation to ride OceanGate's Titan submersible.

On June 18, 2023, the submersible, Titan, operated by OceanGate, tragically imploded during its descent. The submersible was carrying five passengers who were on a tourist expedition to observe the wreckage of the Titanic.

After an extensive search that lasted nearly 80 hours, a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) discovered a debris field containing parts of the Titan. The debris was found approximately 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic.

Renowned YouTube content creator, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, took to Twitter and disclosed that he received an invitation to embark on OceanGate's Titan submersible. He shared a screenshot of a text message he received presumably from one of the passengers. The message detailed the sub's expedition to the infamous Titanic wreckage site and asked the YouTuber to join the voyage.

However, the 25-year-old Donaldson declined the invitation to board the doomed submersible.

"I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it," MrBeast tweeted.

MrBeast @MrBeast I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it https://t.co/bQUnaRiczA

Reacting to the news of MrBeast's decision to decline, Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter to express that he and others were relieved with the choice made by the YouTuber.

"We're all very happy you declined dude," Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian surprises Serena Williams and Olympia with a private tour of Uffizi Gallery

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia Ohanian.

Alexis Ohanian took his wife Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia to the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

The family was granted a unique opportunity to explore the renowned art museum after hours. They viewed the masterpieces of some of the world's most celebrated artists, including Michaelangelo, Da Vinci, Botticelli, and Caravaggio free from the hustle and bustle of the public.

Ohanian expressed that he wanted to make his wife happy by taking her to view some art. He graciously extended his gratitude to the gallery for allowing him to do so.

"She said she wanted to see some art, so... (Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works... Michaelangelo... Da Vinci... Botticelli... Caravaggio. We all left inspired. Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student amoung 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night)" Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian



(Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works... Michaelangelo... Da Vinci... Botticelli... Caravaggio we all left inspired. Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student… She said she wanted to see some art, so...(Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works... Michaelangelo... Da Vinci... Botticelli... Caravaggiowe all left inspired. Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… She said she wanted to see some art, so...(Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works... Michaelangelo... Da Vinci... Botticelli... Caravaggio 😤 we all left inspired. Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kGtTsDb7ih

Ohanian took to Twitter to share his delightful experience, accompanied by an adorable picture of Olympia, striking a pose in front of a painting.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes