Serena Williams has a fun workout session with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams posted a video of her recent workout session featuring her daughter Olympia.

Ever since retiring from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has been quite active on social media, sharing glimpses of her everyday routine. She often posts videos of her vacationing with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia.

The former World No. 1 recently took to Instagram to share a clip with fans of her working out in the gym with Olympia. In the video, Williams is seen on an elliptical trainer, with Olympia on a similar but small size equipment of her own.

Williams is visibly happy about sharing the valuable time with Olympia and encourages her to push herself for "30 more seconds."

"Lets go girl, we got it," the 41-year-old said while cheering on Olympia.

Serena Williams calls Olympia her best friend

Serena Williams and Olympia

Williams has been spending a lot of time with her family now that she is no longer on the WTA Tour. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently showered love on her five-year-old daughter Olympia in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Williams shared an image of her and Olympia holding hands, calling her her 'best friend,' and cheekily wrote that she would receive hate from her 'other besties.'

"Hand in hand with my best friend @olympiaohanian and my belly (…..and here comes the hate from my other besties lol)," Williams captioned the post.

The American tennis legend also posted a video of her and Olympia dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, during one of their family vacations.

The family went on a 'babymoon' vacation to Europe before Williams welcomed baby No. 2 later this year. They visited Venice, Florence, and Paris, among other places, and enjoyed art, culture, and cuisine along the way.

In Florence, Alexis Ohanian surprised Serena Williams by taking her to see the world’s greatest masterpieces at the Uffizi Gallery. The family explored the famous art museum privately and witnessed the works of some of the greatest artists of all time, like Michaelangelo, Da Vinci, Botticelli, and Caravaggio, among others.

“She said she wanted to see some art, so… (Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after-hours private tour of some amazing works… Michaelangelo… Da Vinci… Botticelli… Caravaggio we all left inspired. Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student among 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night)”, Ohanian tweeted.

