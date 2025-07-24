  • home icon
  • $17M prize money-earning WTA superstar picks Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner as the players she most looks forward to facing in US Open mixed doubles

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 24, 2025 17:51 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Elena Rybakina expressed that watching the top-ranked players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, would be her highlight of the US Open mixed doubles. Rybakina will partner with American Taylor Fritz, while the Spaniard will team up with Emma Raducanu, and Sinner with Emma Navarro.

The $17 million prize money-earning WTA player hasn't had any luck at the Grand Slams this year, but lifted her first title in 13 months at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, trouncing Liudmila Samsonova in the finals. She is currently in contention for the doubles title at the Citi Open, playing alongside Brit No. 1, Raducanu.

In other news, Rybakina has been selected as Fritz's US Open mixed doubles partner, ready to compete for the top eight, relying on their success at the Eisenhower Cup. However, she expressed her excitement about watching Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, especially to feel the intensity of their game in person.

"I think Sinner, Alcaraz definitely. To see how they hit and feel how the ball is coming. But it’s not easy with each player there," she said in a press conference amid Washington DC Open."
In Washington, Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the women's singles as well, posting a win against Victoria Mboko in the Round of 16.

Carlos Alcaraz, one of the most promising players on the tour right now, came fresh off losing the Wimbledon title to No. 1 Jannik Sinner. In the previous Grand Slam final match-up on clay, he defended his title against his fiercest rival, tying with the legendary Rafael Nadal for lifting his fifth major trophy at 22 years, one month, and three days.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his bond with Jannik Sinner

Alcaraz at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner have been leading the ATP rankings for quite some time, and their rivalry has often been described as era-defining. They shared the last seven major titles between them and faced each other 13 times since 2021, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 8-5.

They went head-on in two major finals, the 2025 French Open and the Wimbledon. Following the success, Alcaraz opened up on his schedule ahead of the upcoming American tournaments and his relationship with Sinner on and beyond the court.

"Tennis is a special sport that allows you to be great rivals on the court and, at the same time, to respect each other. Sinner and I are good friends, we can talk about a lot of things off the field. I have great respect for him, he is a nice person, I’m sure we will always be able to maintain this relationship," Alcaraz said. (via Italian Gazzetta)

Sinner and Alcaraz will next take the court at the Cincinnati Open after withdrawing from the ongoing National Bank Open. They will be the top two seeds in the Cincinnati men's singles draw.

