  • “2 days ago my grandfather unfortunately passed away”: Teary-eyed Clara Tauson makes emotional admission after beating Madison Keys at Canadian Open

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 06, 2025 04:10 GMT
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 8 - Source: Getty
The Danish tennis player, Clara Tauson at the Canadian Open - Source: Getty

Clara Tauson recently opened up about her grandfather's passing. She paid tribute to him after defeating Madison Keys at the National Bank Open. The Danish player has now reached the semifinals of the tournament.

Tauson produced a dominant display of her skills in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, registering a 6-1, 6-4 win over Keys and wrapping up the one-sided contest in just 70 minutes. Following the win, the 22-year-old opened up about the passing away of her grandfather and revealed that she got to know about his death after her win over Iga Swiatek in the tournament's third round.

Wiping her tears, Tauson said she wanted to win the quarterfinal match for his grandfather. Expressing her feelings about the unfortunate incident, she said in the post-match on-court interview:

also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, still in shock. Yeah. 2 days ago my grandfather unfortunately passed away, so I really wanted to win for him today. No, I'm definitely not done. Yeah, I was told the day after I beat the Gasol yesterday. And yeah, I really wanted to come out here and show my best tennis for him. And, yeah, hopefully he's watching."
In the press conference, she further spoke about how her grandfather was the biggest supporter of her career and revealed that he sometimes used to coach her.

"Yeah, he was a big supporter of my career. He used to coach me a little bit playing tennis and drove me to almost every single practice from my school. Yeah, it was tough news yesterday morning when I woke up, but I think it's for the better. He was not feeling great for a while. But yeah, always tough," she added.
Clara Tauson is scheduled to lock horns with Naomi Osaka in the National Bank Open's semifinals at the Centre Court on Thursday, August 7.

Clara Tauson made her feelings known about the comparison to Danish icon Caroline Wozniacki

Amid the ongoing Canadian Open campaign, Clara Tauson opened up about her thoughts on being compared to the Danish icon, Caroline Wozniacki. Following her clash against Iga Swiatek, where she defeated the World No. 3, Tauson sat for a conversation in the press conference, where she fielded the questions surrounding the ins and outs of being compared to her compatriot.

Tauson was asked whether she felt pressured by the comparisons between her and the legendary Wozniacki. Brushing off the comparisons, the 22-year-old said:

"I think I've always separated myself a bit from that, because I mean, obviously Caroline, she's one of the biggest influences in Danish tennis obviously because we're such a small country, and nobody really cares about tennis."
Clara Tauson further emphasized her and Caroline Wozniacki's different playing styles, revealing that multiple other Danish junior players could have made a name for themselves after turning pro.

"But I think we're two very, very different playing styles, and I've always said that from a young age. I don't feel like I've had any kind of pressure like that. We've had some good juniors in the years after also. They never really made it here," she added.

Clara Tauson recently also made her feelings known about her maiden win over Swiatek at the Canadian Open.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
