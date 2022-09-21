"It's been an emotional couple of weeks to go through those words and make them right; it's been a very long journey, a good one and I wish it could go on forever" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer revealed that he won't be a ghost and would very much like to be involved in tennis after he retires from the sport at the end of the Laver Cup this week.

Federer revealed what he meant by the words about never leaving the tennis he spoke about in his retirement announcement.

In his interview with BBC Breakfast, the former World No. 1 said that it has been an emotional couple of weeks since he announced his decision to retire from the sport.

"It's been an emotional couple of weeks to go through those words and try to make them right and that they reflect of how I'm feeling and thanking all the people I wanted to thank along the way as it's been a very long journey, a good one and I wish it could go on forever," he said.

The 41-year-old revealed that he would like to be involved in the sport after he hangs up his racket.

"I just wanted to let the fans and the people who have supported me so long, for so many years and everywhere around the world that I will still be seen. I love this game and I will stay involved in some shape and I won't be just a ghost or a stranger and not be around anymore," he stated.

“The last three years have been tough to say the least" - Roger Federer on his injury struggles

Roger Federer revealed that it has been a tough three years for him dealing with injury setbacks. The Swiss maestro also spoke about how he knew he was on 'thin ice' since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

“The last three years have been tough to say the least. I knew I was on very thin ice for the last year ever since I played Wimbledon. I tried to come back but there was a limit to what I could do. And I stopped believing in it, to be honest," said Federer.

He also mentioned that his wife, Mirka, did not enjoy watching him play anymore as he was dealing with injury setbacks.

"The last few years were hard for me, but I think they were even harder for her. She really didn't enjoy watching me anymore, with all the injuries. I felt kind of sorry for her. It's a great relief for her that it's over now," he added.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer It was beautiful to release the news surrounded by my Mum and Dad and Mirka. Who would have thought that the journey would last this long. Just incredible! It was beautiful to release the news surrounded by my Mum and Dad and Mirka. Who would have thought that the journey would last this long. Just incredible! https://t.co/0rRAMRSaRu

