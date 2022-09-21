"Mirka really didn't enjoy watching me anymore" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer is just a few days away from drawing the curtains on his storied career.

Federer is currently enjoying practice sessions at the O2 in London, the site of the Laver Cup – his brainchild tournament where he will make his swan song.

Speaking to Swiss media at the venue, the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed that his retirement brought huge relief to his wife Mirka, whom he said did not enjoy watching him play tennis anymore due to his injuries.

"The last few years were hard for me, but I think they were even harder for her. She really didn't enjoy watching me anymore, with all the injuries. I felt kind of sorry for her," said Roger Federer in a tweet by Simon Graf, sports editor of Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger.

"It's a great relief for her that it's over now," added Federer in the Tages-Anzeiger article written by Rene Stauffer.

Federer announced his retirement last week via an audio clip he posted on his social media accounts.

The decision was actually made a couple of months prior – a few days after Wimbledon in July.

"A few days after Wimbledon, in July. The knee just wasn't progressing anymore. I asked myself: what's the point? We had been on thin ice for a long time. I know it's the right decision, the only good decision," said Roger Federer in a separate tweet by Graf.

Federer also revealed that two to three weeks prior to his announcement, he suffered from a stomach ache as he tried to postpone it. He took "so much time," but felt better once he made it public.

Federer added that the process felt sad for him but he "pushed it away." He said what was important to him was that the farewell would feel "more like a party," not a funeral.

"At first I was sad, then I pushed it away. Then came the process of writing the letter and telling everyone. It tears you up a bit, but it was also extremely good for me," said Roger Federer.

"Three or four weeks ago, I couldn't have imagined picking up a microphone at the Laver Cup and talking about it. And then there would be another party…. Because that was always important to me: It shouldn't feel like a funeral, more like a party," Federer added.

"Aren't we going to Halle, to Wimbledon, to Indian Wells now?" - Mirka and Roger Federer's kids

Roger Federer's kids, Charlene, Myla, Lenny and Leo

Roger Federer's matches have been a family affair, with his wife Mirka and two sets of twins, Myla and Charlena, and Leo and Lenny, often in tow.

Federer, in the same article in Tages-Anzeiger, also touched on his kids being saddened about his decision to retire, asking him if that meant not being able to travel to his tournament sites.

"They were very emotional. Three out of four cried. They asked: Are we not going to Halle, to Wimbledon, to Indian Wells anymore? I said: Not really. But if you want, we can go again," said Federer.

Roger and Mirka's kids, however, also see the light at the end of the tunnel: they could go skiing with their world-famous dad.

"And when I play again, you can watch again. Somehow they are sad, but on the other hand they always said: stop playing tennis, then we can go skiing," said Federer.

Federer's kids will arrive in London this weekend to witness his final bow to tennis.

