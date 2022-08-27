"It’s been a fun summer" - Roger Federer's wife seen practicing with the Swiss maestro

Roger Federer recently posted a series of images on Instagram, capturing some of his best experiences this summer. One of those images showed Federer keenly watching his wife Mirka practice tennis while himself wielding a tennis racket, indicating that it was a joint practice session.

Mirka Federer is a former tennis pro, having been as highly ranked as No. 76 in the world back in 2001. However, her career was cut short by recurring injuries.

Roger Federer [right] watches his wife Mirka practicing.

The 41-year-old captioned his Instagram post saying:

"It's been a fun summer."

The 20-time Major champion, too, has had his share of misfortune with injuries in recent years, having undergone three surgeries on his right knee in a year.

Federer was last seen in action at last year's Wimbledon and has since been rehabilitating. He is expected to make his comeback at next month's Laver Cup.

The Swiss maestro's family got themselves a pet dog named Willow a few months ago. One of the photos in Federer's carousel included him posing with his dog and another with a different dog.

The Swiss maestro with pet dog Willow

Roger Federer with another dog.

He also included a photo of himself with his father Robert, from presumably one of their several travels.

Federer with father Robert [left]

The 20-time Major champion also included a still of his on a moonlight night while seated near a water body.

Roger Federer poses for the camera while flaunting his timepiece.

Roger Federer's Instagram post also included images from his training sessions

Roger Federer reportedly returned to light training in January this year after spending almost five months on the sidelines following knee surgery in August last year.

He gradually stepped up rehab while also intensifying his training. The 41-year-old eventually returned to racket training and was recently spotted striking a ball on court.

The Swiss star's Instagram post contained a couple of images showing him doing a few free-hand exercises in the gym.

The 41-year-old training at the gym.

Federer likely doing planks at the gym.

Fortunately for the Swiss maestro, he has not faced any setbacks during his rehabilitation and has not voiced any concerns about his knee either.

Should he not be troubled by injuries, old or new, during the Laver Cup, he is scheduled to take part in the Basel Open, where holds the record for most titles won.

