Watch: Roger Federer shares first glimpses of training on court ahead of comeback at Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer shared an update that many in the tennis world have been eagerly waiting for. The Swiss tennis legend is back on the practice court in full swing as he gets ready for his first appearance on tour in more than a year at the 2022 Laver Cup, which will begin just over a month from now.

In a video shared by Federer on Instagram, he can be seen ripping a few forehands and doing a bit of a happy jump. The Swiss maestro sported a red cap with his iconic 'RF logo' and a UNIQLO shirt with green shorts as part of his training kit. He expressed his love for tennis in the caption of the Instagram post.

While fans and followers would have hoped to see more of Federer on the tennis court to get a better idea of his recovery from injury and fitness, the 20-time Grand Slam champion's first visuals from training certainly indicate good progress. The Swiss player has already confirmed that he will play for the first time since Wimbledon 2021 at the 2022 Laver Cup, which is scheduled to begin 12 days after the conclusion of the US Open.

The Laver Cup, of which Federer has been an integral part ever since its inception, will be held at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25. The upcoming edition of the Laver Cup is considered a 'dream tournament' by many fans as the Big 4 of men's tennis will play on the same team for the first time ever. The Swiss great has been joined by his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, and the quartet will represent Team Europe.

Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3

Federer has also been confirmed to play at the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel, his home ATP tournament. The event is scheduled for October 22-30 and will be the 41-year-old's first ATP rankings event since last year's Wimbledon.

"Roger has inspired me in many ways" - Novak Djokovic on Roger Federer

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Roger Federer received huge praise from Novak Djokovic, with whom he has shared a great rivalry over the years. The two players have faced each other 50 times on tour, with the Serb leading their head-to-head 27-23.

While Djokovic racked up most of his wins in the latter part of their rivalry, he revealed that he has been inspired by the Swiss great and has benefitted a lot by following him over the years.

"Roger has inspired me in many ways," Djokovic said during an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2020. "Roger has particularly showed, not just me but all the generations after him, how efficiently and smartly you can train and organize your private and professional life in order to thrive, in order to be your best self, in order to be a champion. How to, you know, carry yourself on the court with dignity and everything."

The two tennis greats played on the same team at the 2018 Laver Cup. They teamed up for a doubles match against Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock, but lost a thrilling battle in the match tie-breaker. They last faced each other on tour in the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open, which Djokovic won 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3.

