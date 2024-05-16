2024 is Novak Djokovic's 'wildcard year', says Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci

Novak Djokovic is in the middle of his worst season on the ATP Tour since becoming a top player. However, the Serb might like flying under the radar this year after his 2023 success, according to Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci.

Djokovic has not won a single title in the first five months of 2024; the last time he went through such a drought was in 2006, when he was yet to crack the top echelons of men's tennis. The World No. 1 has dropped five of his 17 matches this year, including a straight-set upset loss to Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open this week.

The 24-time Major winner, however, remains a contender to pick up the remaining three Major tournaments this year. Rick Macci, who worked with Venus and Serena Williams in the early 1990s, believes that the Serb might be laying low after the 2023 season that saw him win the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.

The American took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday (May 16) to insist that 2024 could be Novak Djokovic's wildcard year. Moreover, he stated that the 36-year-old may have become relatively more carefree since tying the Open-era record for most Major triumphs in singles (shared with Margaret Court).

"This year is the WILDCARD for the JOKER. The mind controls the body and after his beyond historic feat in 2023 and unofficially being crowned the GOAT instead of center court the Serbian Sniper might be playing on his BOAT. @DjokerNole," Macci wrote on X.

"Novak Djokovic hijacked the ATP Tour" - When Serena Williams' ex-coach praised the Serb's dominance

2023 US Open trophy ceremony

Rick Macci has a certified technical acumen in tennis, having coached not only the Williams sisters but also the likes of Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati and Andy Roddick. Thus, it is worth having a look at his recent opinions on Novak Djokovic and his big three rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Last month, Macci took to his X account to discuss Djokovic, Nadal and Federer's respective influence on men's tennis. While the 69-year-old admitted the latter two had some admirable traits that translated into their success, he gave his kudos to the 24-time Major winner for denying his rivals silverware and dominating the field.

"Fed was a JACK OF ALL TRADES. Rafa was a JACK HAMMER. Novak HIJACKED the ATP TOUR. @DjokerNole," Rick Macci wrote on X in April.

