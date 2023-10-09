Iga Swiatek has overtaken Naomi Osaka in overall career prize money following her title triumph at the recently concluded 2023 China Open.

Swiatek defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday's final (October 8) in Beijing to register her fifth title of the season. The title earned the World No. 2 a prize money of $1,324,000.

With her career prize money now estimated at $21,514,763, Swiatek surpassed four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, whose overall prize money is currently $21,177,252. The Pole only trails Elina Svitolina and Ashleigh Barty in the WTA U-30 category at present.

Besides the prize money, Swiatek's recent success has also opened up the possibility of her overtaking Aryna Sabalenka for the top spot in the rankings. As the WTA Finals approach, just 590 points separate the two at the top.

Despite her struggles after the French Open, Iga Swiatek seems to have regained her rhythm towards the season's tail end. She asserted her dominance in Beijing, dropping just a single set during the entire tournament. The Pole also defeated US Open champion Coco Gauff in straight sets on her way to winning the title.

The China Open triumph marked Swiatek's 16th career title win and her sixth WTA 1000 title.

Iga Swiatek becomes first player since Serena Williams to win five WTA titles or more in back-to-back seasons

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 China Open

Iga Swiatek became the first player since Serena Williams to clinch five WTA titles or more in back-to-back seasons. The Pole won eight titles last year, including the US Open and the French Open.

Williams, meanwhile, achieved the feat across the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also recorded a non-calendar Grand Slam in 2015, winning all four Majors on the trot between the 2014 US Open and the 2015 Wimbledon Championships.

During a press conference at the China Open, Swiatek expressed her delight in being consistent on the tour over the past two seasons.

"I didn't know. It doesn't happen often and I'm happy to be that type of consistent player. For two seasons, I already played a lot and these seasons were not easy. I feel like I'm going in the right direction and all these wins mean I'm one of the best players in the world," Iga Swiatek said.

However, the 22-year-old maintained that she would contemplate her records and statistics only at the end of the season.

"It's great to feel that and it's great to have the effect of all your work, you feel more satisfied. But I'm going to think about the statistics maybe at the end of the season," she explained.

