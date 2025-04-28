26 years after their fathers' showdown, Casper Ruud makes history repeat itself with Madrid Open win over Sebastian Korda

Casper Ruud and Sebastian Korda recreated history with their second-round clash at the 2025 Madrid Open. 26 years ago their fathers Petr Korda and Christian Ruud had faced-off at the 1999 Miami Open. Ruud kept the win in the family by defeating Korda 6-3, 6-3 on Monday, April 28 at Caja Magica.

Ruud and Korda defeated Arthur Rinderknech and wildcard Federico Cina, respectively, in the first round. It set up an encounter that mirrored their fathers' opening round clash at the 1999 Miami Open. Christian Ruud won 6-2, 7-6 over Petr Korda, and eventually lost to Fransico Clavet in the second round of the event that year.

It was the only on-court encounter between the two players in their careers. While Petr Korda retired the same year (1999), Christian Ruud hung up his racquet in 2001. 26 years later, their sons also met for the first time on-court at the Madrid Open yesterday, coming full circle with Ruud's win.

Ruud will next clash with third seed Taylor Fritz in the third round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, April 29.

Casper Ruud savours the father-son parallels after R2 win over Sebastian Korda at Madrid Open

Casper Ruud at the 2025 Mont-Carlo Masters. Image: Getty

Casper Ruud's victory over Sebastian Korda in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open drew attention to his father's triumph over Korda's father at the 1999 Miami Open.

In an on-court interview after his win, the World No. 15 was asked what he thought of his father's 1999 match against Christian Korda and if his father had shared any stories from his time on the circuit.

Ruud was surprised as he assumed his father had lost at the time and said:

“You know honestly, I thought he had lost to Petr before. So I kind of thought of going out tonight and seeking revenge for the family, but this was even better statistics for us. So we will try to keep it alive as long as possible but it’s a fun you know, it's fun when you see certain situations like this where father and son have played before and doing well and yeah, its a few out there now." [1:15]

The 2022 and 2023 French Open finalist hoped that unlike their father he would have more on-court encounters with the American in future.

"I’m sure Seb and I will play many more times in our career and I will try my best to keep him behind me but at some point I’m sure he will catch up get a win over the Ruud family,” he added.

Casper Ruud will next clash with Taylor Fritz in the hope of bettering his last year's third-round finish at the Madrid Open.

