"3 GOATs, 3 Kings" - Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn believes the trio of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal all deserve the stature of being called the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

The GOAT debate has been raging on the ATP Tour for years now, with no objective answer on who deserves the title the most. Many pundits, however, are of the opinion that the most obvious way to determine the GOAT is to look at the number of Grand Slam titles won.

Most recently, the scales were tipped in the favor of Novak Djokovic. Earlier this season, the Serb emerged victorious at the 2023 Australian Open and leveled Rafael Nadal's 22 Major titles.

The Serb then secured his 23rd at the French Open, becoming the man with the most Grand Slams won in tennis history and taking the sole lead in the Slam race for the first time in his career. Roger Federer, on the other hand, sadly departed from the sport after he pocketed 20 Grand Slam wins.

Four-time World Cup champion Linsey Vonn, however, reckons they are all "kings" in their own way, saying so on Twitter when one fan stated that Novak Djokovic was the real GOAT.

"I think there are 3 goats, Roger, Djoko, and Rafa. The 3 kings. All of them are incredible," wrote Lindsey Vonn.

Lindsey Vonn is one of only six women who have achieved the jaw-dropping feat of winning World Cup races in all five disciples of alpine skiing. The American is also the first woman to win 82 World Cup races.

"I hope Novak Djokovic does it" - Roger Federer backs the Serb to equal his Wimbledon record

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Meanwhile, Roger Federer has extended his support for Novak Djokovic ahead of the Serb potentially equalling his Wimbledon record at the 2023 edition.

The Swiss currently holds the all-time men's record with eight titles at SW19 after he surpassed Pete Sampras and William Renshaw's seven grasscourt titles in 2017. Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon crown in last year's edition.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, the 20-time Grand Slam champion conveyed his support for Novak Djokovic and proclaimed that the latter's potential Wimbledon victory will elevate the sport.

"I hope he does it to be honest because I think anything more he does adds to tennis history. It goes above and beyond just talking tennis, it goes into global sports like when he went to 23 in Paris."

"This is incredible stuff, great news and its good for the game. I think he's the heavy favorite and I wouldn't be surprised if he wins Wimbledon again," spoke Federer.

