"I hope Novak Djokovic does it" - Roger Federer on the Serb potentially equaling his Wimbledon record

Roger Federer has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Novak Djokovic equaling his record of Wimbledon titles at the ongoing 2023 edition of the grasscourt Major.

Federer, who currently holds the all-time men's record with eight titles to his name, surpassed Pete Sampras and William Renshaw's tally of seven Wimbledon titles after defeating Marin Cilic in the 2017 final.

Djokovic, meanwhile, having won his seventh title at last year's edition of the Grand Slam, has commenced his quest to match Federer's Wimbledon title record.

In an exclusive interview with CNN Sports, Federer was asked about his feelings regarding Djokovic potentially matching his record at the grasscourt Major.

In response, the 20-time Grand Slam champion expressed his support for the Serb to have his moment of triumph at SW19.

"Honestly, I think it's great for him. You know, I had my moments. For me, having won my eighth or my fifth in a row, whatever it may be, that was my moment so if somebody equals that, passes that, this is their thing, their moment," he said.

Federer acknowledged the significant emphasis placed on the pursuit of records. While the Swiss legend admitted to being driven by the desire to break records during his career, he shared that he had gained a new perspective since stepping away from the sport.

"I know nowadays, it's especially media-driven and also then player-driven. I was driven as well by trying to break records but I think as you sit back, you have a totally different perspective as you're not in it anymore. You start relaxing, you're just very proud of your achievements," he said.

Federer reiterated his support for Djokovic potentially matching his Wimbledon record, stating that the Serb's victory would add to tennis history and further elevate the sport on a global level.

"So, I hope he does it to be honest because I think anything more he does adds to tennis history. It goes above and beyond just talking tennis, it goes into global sports like when he went to 23 in Paris. This is incredible stuff, great news and its good for the game. I think he's the heavy favorite and I wouldn't be surprised if he wins Wimbledon again," he added.

Novak Djokovic inches closer to equaling Roger Federer's record as he advances to Wimbledon 2023 3R

Novak Djokovic advances at Wimbledon 2023

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic made a strong start to his campaign at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Pedro Cachin in a rain-interrupted encounter.

The Serb defeated Jordan Thompson in the second round, claiming a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 victory in two hours and 27 minutes. His victory marked his 350th Grand Slam main-draw singles win, making him the third player in the Open era to reach the milestone. He now only ranks behind Roger Federer (369) and Serena Williams (367).

Djokovic will be up against the winner of the match between Stan Wawrinka and Thomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round of Wimbledon 2023.

The Serb enjoys a dominant 20-6 head-to-head against Wawrinka. He also holds a perfect record against Etcheverry, having defeated the Argentine in their sole previous encounter at the 2023 Italian Open.

