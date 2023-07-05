Novak Djokovic becomes third player in Open era to achieve 350 Grand Slam main-draw singles wins

Novak Djokovic overcame a determined challenge from Jordan Thompson to prevail 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5 against the Australian in a second-round match of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on July 5.

The defending champion was made to battle hard by Thompson who fired in 21 aces. But the legendary Serb displayed his class at crucial stages of the nearly two-and-a-half-hour contest to move one step closer to a record-equalling eighth title at SW19.

Djokovic also registered his 350th Grand Slam main-draw singles victory courtesy of his win against Thompson, thus becoming the third player in the Open era to reach the milestone.

Only Roger Federer with 369 Grand Slam singles wins and Serena Williams with 367 are ahead of the man dubbed 'Serbinator' by some. Djokovic's arch-rival Rafael Nadal has won 317 singles matches in the Slams while Martina Navratilova has managed a total of 306.

Over the course of an enthralling clash on Wednesday, Jordan Thompson seemed to be within striking distance of taking the second set, but it was the Serb who came through in the tie-break.

Cheered on by a buoyant crowd, the 29-year-old stretched his illustrious opponent in the third set as well, but was broken in the final game.

Djokovic who is bidding to equal Roger Federer's record of eight singles titles at Wimbledon has not lost a match at the iconic Centre Court since 2013. The second seed will also draw level with Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam wins should he go all the way at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"It sounds like a cliche but I try and marvel and enjoy every moment on this court" - Novak Djokovic after his second-round win

Djokovic lauded his opponent after a closely-fought encounter on Center Court

Novak Djokovic dwelt on the "special relationship" he shared with the Center Court at SW19 after his second-round victory. David Beckham and other celebrities were in attendance to witness the legendary player in action.

Djokovic, who hasn't lost a match at Center Court since 2013, affirmed that he was aiming to keep pace with the younger lot while also sharing what it meant to play at the historic venue.

"Centre Court has been the most special court, without a doubt, for our tennis history. We know the tradition, know how long Wimbledon dates back. It sounds like a cliche, but I truly try to marvel and enjoy every moment on this court," Novak Djokovic stated during an on-court interview following the match.

"It’s a huge privilege, especially at this age and stage of my career to try and push forward with the young guns. I don't know how far and how long that is going to take, but so far so good. We have a very romantic and special relationship, this court and I," he added.

Novak Djokovic awaits the winner of the clash between three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

