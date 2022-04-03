From Steffi Graf to Iga Swiatek: 4 female players to claim the 'Sunshine Double' 

Iga Swiatek triumphed 6-4, 6-0 over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the final of the Miami Open on Saturday. Her win made her just the fourth woman in WTA history to sweep back-to-back titles at Indian Wells and Miami, colloquially known as the 'Sunshine Double'.

The varying weather and court conditions at the two tournaments make it challenging for players to claim the Sunshine Double. As such, only 11 players in tennis history have managed to do so.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the four women to accomplish this rare feat:

#4 Steffi Graf (1994, 1996)

Steffi Graf won the Indian Wells Masters twice and the Miami Open five times

Steffi Graf became the first woman to complete the Sunshine Double in 1994. She repeated the feat two years later and is the only female player to do so to date. While the Lipton Championships in Miami was a Tier 1 event (equivalent to today's WTA 1000 category) in 1994, the Evert Cup at Indian Wells was deemed a Tier 2 tournament. It was upgraded to Tier 1 in 1996.

As the top seed, Graf annihilated the draw at Indian Wells in 1994. She dropped just 12 games en route to the final, where she beat South Africa's Amanda Coetzer 6-0, 6-4. She carried her momentum into Miami, easing past the likes of Kimiko Date and Lindsay Davenport to meet familiar rival Natasha Zvereva in the final.

In the championship match, the Belarusian snapped the German's streak of 20 consecutive sets but eventually succumbed to a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 defeat. 24-year-old Graf clinched her 84th career title.

The World No. 1's title at Indian Wells in 1996 came after a couple of hard-fought victories over teenage prodigy Lindsay Davenport and second seed Conchita Martinez. Steffi Graf later lifted her 97th WTA trophy in Miami, and did so without dropping a set. She beat sixth seed Chanda Rubin 6-1, 6-3.

#3 Kim Clijsters (2005)

Kim Clijsters (R) defeated Maria Sharapova in Miami to complete the Sunshine Double

Kim Clijsters followed in Graf's footsteps by winning the Sunshine Double in 2005. The Belgian returned to the tour that season after a year-long hiatus due to a wrist injury. She entered the Pacific Life Open at Indian Wells as an unseeded player, but upset four seeds and dropped just one set en route to the final.

In her 16th meeting with World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport, Clijsters prevailed in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory to bag her first of two career titles at Indian Wells.

At the NASDAQ-100 in Miami, the then 22-year-old staged one of the most iconic performances in the tournament's history. She notched emphatic wins over five seeds en route to the final, including a semi-final victory over top seed Amelie Mauresmo.

Kim Clijsters continued her stellar form in the final, where she beat second seed Maria Sharapova 6-3, 7-5. The four-time Major champion won her 23rd career title in Miami and subsequently made a return to the top 20 in the WTA rankings.

#2 Victoria Azarenka (2016)

Victoria Azarenka with the 2016 Miami Open trophy

Former champion Victoria Azarenka came into the 2016 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as the No. 13 seed. The Belarusian beat fellow Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur and future World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova en route to the final.

The championship match saw Azarenka take on long-time rival Serena Williams in their 21st career meeting. Williams had triumphed in their last five encounters, but was humbled in a 6-4, 6-4 defeat. This was only the fourth win Victoria Azarenka managed over the American.

At the Miami Open, the Belarusian beat the likes of Garbine Muguruza and 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber to make the final. She extended her streak of consecutive-set wins to 15 by outlasting Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-2. Azarenka bagged her 20th career title and rose to No. 5 in the WTA rankings.

#1 Iga Swiatek (2022)

Iga Swiatek with the 2022 Miami Open trophy

Iga Swiatek became the latest and youngest addition to this illustrious list on Saturday. Having won the Qatar Open last month, the 20-year-old is now the first player to clean sweep the first three WTA 1000 tournaments in a season.

At Indian Wells, the third seed beat fellow Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep before overcoming familiar foe Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

Mid-way through the tournament, however, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announced her immediate retirement from the sport, thus putting Swiatek in close proximity to the top ranking. A flawless run to the final in Miami confirmed her ascendency to the No. 1 position. The Pole is just the 11th player in tennis history to conquer the Sunshine Double.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala