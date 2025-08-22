5 best moments from Andre Agassi, Coco Gauff, Andy Roddick & others' US Open Fan Week fireworks

Coco Gauff, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and others took the court for the Stars of the Open, a fan-favorite event before the main tournament officially began. The Flushing Meadows Fan Week entered the tennis domain in 2017 and resumed in 2022 after the pandemic.The Fan Week exhibition, which took place simultaneously with the qualifying rounds, kept tennis fans on the edge of their seats. It started with the Featured Practice on August 18 and hosted legendary sporting figures at the Star of the Open, powered by Chase, on August 21.Fans accessed the star-studded tournament with $25, enjoying matches featuring the reigning French Open champion, Coco Gauff, eight-time Grand Slam singles champion, Andre Agassi, US Open champion, Andy Roddick, seven-time major titlist, Venus Williams, among others.Here are the five best moments from the Stars of the Open that turned more heads on Thursday night (August 21).#1 Alex Morgan made a special appearance on the courtThe entertaining exhibition night welcomed the iconic footballer, Alex Morgan, one of the most successful players who co-captained the USWNT for four years. She paired with Gauff to play Williams and the four-time US Open champion, John McEnroe. Here's a look at the two pairs playing rallies until Gauff and Morgan won a point and engaged in a celebration.Coco Gauff praised the football star, playfully remarking that Morgan was better than Andre Agassi, whom she previously paired with.“So Good! So Good! She’s already doing better than Andre [Agassi],&quot; she said.#2 Andre Agassi showed he still has it in himGauff and Agassi were also a show for the books. The rallies were high-octane until the pair earned a point against McEnroe and Williams, high-fiving each other after their success. Agassi also garnered cheers for his agility and hardly let his younger counterpart hit.#3 Andy Roddick pushed his limits to prove birthday boy Joao Fonseca wrongOn the other hand, Andy Roddick joined Alex Michelsen and went up against Juan Martin del Potro and Joao Fonseca, who celebrated his birthday on August 21. Roddick showed his skills, playing around the net and returning the latter like a professional, as the crowd erupted in cheers.#4 Elina Svitolina and Flavia Pennetta put up a showFormer player and the first Italian to be ranked world No. 1 in doubles, Flavia Pennetta, paired with Flavio Cobolli to play against the tennis couple, Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina. While it was a mixed doubles, it looked like a singles round between two women. Unable to make a mark, Cobolli and Monfils hilariously changed sides repeatedly.#5 Joao Fonseca celebrated his birthday at Arthur AsheJoao Fonseca, the current No. 1 singles player from Brazil, was at the receiving end of the 'Happy Birthday' song sang by 23,000 people and his fellow players at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The on-court interview initiated the celebration, and Michelsen, Roddick, and Del Porto gradually joined.Coco Gauff made a significant change in her coaching set-up ahead of the 2025 US OpenGauff at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 9 - (Source: Getty)Coco Gauff began working with coach Matt Daly in September 2024 and won three titles with the latter, including a Grand Slam. The American No.1 won the Roland Garros title this year but registered subpar performances in the following tournaments, leading to a first-round loss in Wimbledon.According to reports, she parted ways with Daly before the US Open and joined Biomechanics expert Gavin McMillan, previously World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's technique coach.Gauff won her first major title at the 2023 US Open, beating Sabalenka in three sets and becoming the first US teenager to win the title since Serena Williams in 1999.