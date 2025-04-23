5 important things we learned from Carlos Alcaraz's Netflix documentary: From Rafael Nadal's impact to how much he values his family

The highly anticipated Netflix docuseries Carlos Alcaraz: A mi manera (My Way) finally released on 23rd April, 2025, and it delivered what it promised to be, a treat for not only Alcaraz's fans, but tennis fans all over the world.

The series, which featured three episodes, gave an in-depth look into the life of the 21-year-old and mainly focused on how the Spaniard tries to navigate his personal and professional life in order to remain motivated to deliver his best tennis. It delved into various aspects of the four-time Grand Slam champion's life and his relationships with his friends, family, team, and even rivals. The docuseries mainly covered his topsy-turvy 2024 season.

However, there were some aspects of the series that stood out more than the others. So, without any further ado, let's have a look at the five important things we learned about the man from Murcia.

#5 Disagreements with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero will exist, but Carlos Alcaraz only wants the cold hard truth

Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alcaraz had a hard time at the Paris Olympics, where he lost in the final to Novak Djokovic. Following that, he had a disastrous North American hard-court swing, which ended with him losing to Botic Van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

To take some time to rejuvenate, the Spaniard told his coach Ferrero that he wants to take a couple of weeks off from tennis and attend a Formula 1 race. There was also another instance of the Spaniard going to Ibiza to enjoy himself, following his 2023 French Open exit. However, Ferrero didn't think the 21-year-old was exhibiting the right behavior, and later stated his ideology,

"I guess if you want to be the greatest player in history, you have to be a slave to the game."

The four-time Grand Slam champion and Juan Carlos Ferrero later shared a heartfelt conversation, admitting that they would have disagreements and it was normal. However, Alcaraz was clear in the fact that he only wanted the cold hard truth from Ferrero, no matter how hard it is to listen to.

#4 Rafael Nadal is his idol, but he doesn't want to be his successor; he wants to be Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

Ever since Alcaraz burst onto the scene, he has been compared to the Spanish legend Rafael Nadal. While it looks good from the outside, it only adds unnecessary pressure on the young shoulders of the 21-year-old, who is trying to find his own path in order to achieve greatness.

This doesn't mean that Alcaraz doesn't hold Nadal in high regard. The tennis fraternity doesn't need to watch the docuseries to know about the respect Alcaraz holds for Nadal. He got a chance to become great friends with his idol, to the point where Nadal could even tease Alcaraz for liking pictures of women on social media. He also got a chance to team up with his idol at the Olympics and form the famous Nadalcaraz.

The pressure Alcaraz feels from being compared to Nadal is only a testament to the respect he has for his idol. Coupled with the fact that he wants the 'Greatest' tag for himself, Alcaraz explicitly stated:

"I don't wanna be called Rafa's successor. I wanna be called Carlos Alcaraz Garfia."

#3 Jannik Sinner brings out the best in him

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2024 China Open - Source: Getty

When tennis saw some of the all-time greats retiring or losing their highest level, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner decided to take charge of tennis' next era. To put things into perspective, both men swept all the Grand Slam titles in 2024.

Alcaraz and Sinner's rivalry has already become one of the most exciting rivalries in the sport, despite being just 10 matches old (Alcaraz leads 6-4). During their semifinal at the 2024 French Open, which the Spaniard won 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, there was a point where both men were struggling with cramps and relied on their grit to continue troubling each other.

The 21-year-old stated what he was feeling during the match, which exhibited why Jannik Sinner was capable of bringing out the best in him. It also showcased the respect he has for the Italian.

"That's when I thought 'Jannik, if you really want to beat me, you're gonna have to take me out on a stretcher'."

#2 Family is the most important part of Carlos Alcaraz's life

The Alcaraz family at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

Throughout the docuseries, Carlos Alcaraz's love for his family and his desire to be with them as much as possible were easy to deduce. The Spaniard places a heavy importance on his family and could be seen lamenting the fact that he stays away from them for the majority of the year.

However, his team makes the effort to schedule his calendar in such a manner that he finds himself enjoying a good amount of time back home with his family. His strong bonds with his parents, his brothers, and his adorable grandmother (who makes a special appearance) were also highlighted in the series.

Juan Carlos Ferrero, Albert Molina (his agent), and the rest of his team also hold a very important role in the Spaniard's life, and besides doing their role to develop Alcaraz as a professional tennis player, they also try to develop him as a person, like a family would.

"I care so much about Carlos that I’d rather fail professionally than have him turn around one day and say, ‘Damn, I wasn’t happy. I achieved all this, Albert, but I wasn’t happy.’ That would destroy me. Big-tim,'" Molina said.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz wants to be one of the greatest, but he puts happiness over any other accomplishment

"Alcaraz: A Mi Manera" - Madrid Premiere - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has explicitly stated his desire to become one of the greatest tennis players ever. He has also had a great start towards his dream, having won four Grand Slams, an Olympic silver, six Masters 1000 titles, becoming the World No. 1, and so many other achievements by the age of 21.

Though he wishes to sit at the same table as the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, he will still put happiness over any other accomplishment.

"Because being happy is an accomplishment. And happiness isn't always easy to find."

Alcaraz also acknowledged the fact that he is just 21 years old and has his entire life ahead of him. However, to reach his dreams, he wishes to do things his way.

