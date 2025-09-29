5 players who will miss Shanghai Masters 2025 ft. Tommy Paul, Jack Draper

The 2025 Shanghai Masters is days away, but many top-ranked players are set to miss it due to injuries. The event is set to be played out at the Qi Zhong Tennis Centre with Michael A. Lueveno as the tournament director.

Ad

The Shanghai event is the penultimate Masters 1000 event of the season, providing players with another opportunity to bag 1000 points. The draw for the event took place on Monday, September 29, with the main draw matches set to begin on October 1.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner is one of the several big names participating, including World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, last year's runner-up Novak Djokovic, and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev. However, several top-ranked stars will also be missing the event. Let's take a look at five players missing the Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Trending

Jack Draper

Jack Draper at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Draper has been ruled out for the rest of 2025 due to a left-arm injury, diagnosed as bone bruising in his humerus. He withdrew from the US Open and then announced his season shutdown to allow full recovery.

Ad

Before the injury, Draper enjoyed a breakthrough year. He captured his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells and reached the Madrid final, rising into top-10 territory. However, the arm issue halted his momentum, forcing him out of key events, including the Shanghai Masters.

Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul withdrew from the Shanghai Masters because of ongoing foot problems and injury concerns that have disrupted his season. His campaign has been marred by a foot tendon issue and abdominal strain, limiting his ability to compete consistently.

Ad

Despite flashes of form earlier in 2025, Paul has struggled to string together deep runs due to physical setbacks. His withdrawal from the Shanghai Masters also dims his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals, making the late season even more critical.

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Grigor Dimitrov has pulled out of the Shanghai Masters, citing a pectoral injury. He suffered the injury while being two sets up against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. The Bulgarian had to retire mid-match, and the Italian eventually won the Grand Slam event.

Ad

Throughout 2025, Dimitrov has had ups and downs. He was capable of strong performances but also hampered by injuries and inconsistency. The pectoral issue now adds a further obstacle to his effort to finish the season on a high note.

Arthur Fils

Arthur Fils at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Arthur Fils has remained on the sidelines this season due to a stress fracture in his lower back, a persistent injury that forced withdrawals from major events. Even after attempts to return, back discomfort resurfaced, prompting caution ahead of Shanghai.

Ad

Earlier in 2025, Fils showed great promise as he reached quarterfinals at Masters 1000 events and climbed into the Top 14. But his back injury prevented him from building further momentum and now keeps him out of Shanghai.

Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Gael Monfils is withdrawing from Shanghai due to an ankle injury sustained in his last tournament. As a veteran, injury disruptions are not new, but this latest setback rules him out of capitalizing on good form this season.

In 2025, Monfils had already shown signs of physical strain. His performance schedule has been limited and marred by withdrawals. This absence in Shanghai further underscores the challenges his body has faced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More