5 significant feats achieved by Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic secured a record-extending sixth Paris Masters crown by defeating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final on Sunday. Djokovic continued his run as the most-celebrated player in the history of the tournament, and with his title win, also claimed several significant tennis records and feats.

Djokovic, it appears, has broken records at the flick of a wrist in 2021. He started by going past Roger Federer's tally of 310 weeks as a World No. 1. He then equalled Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 majors by winning his sixth Wimbledon crown.

Let's take a look now at the five major records and feats achieved by Djokovic at the 2021 Paris Masters (not in order of importance):

#1 Novak Djokovic regains sole ownership of the record of most Masters 1000 titles from Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic came into the 2021 season with 36 Masters 1000 titles under his belt, while Rafael Nadal had 35. Nadal beat Djokovic in the Italian Open final to draw level with 36 Masters 1000 titles.

With his win over Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic secured his 37th Masters 1000 title, taking him above Rafael Nadal’s tally of 36.

With Nadal out injured for most of the season after Roland Garros, Djokovic seized the opportunity at the very first Masters 1000 event he participated in. Both players took part in three Masters events this year and have come away with one title each.

#2 Novak Djokovic now has the most year-end No. 1 finishes

Novak Djokovic secured his seventh year-end No. 1 finish by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Paris Masters. Djokovic eclipsed childhood hero Pete Sampras’s record of six year-end No. 1 finishes, who pulled off the feat in a row from 1993 to 1998.

Daniil Medvedev had an outside chance to oust Djokovic from the top spot. However, the Serb mathematically secured his position by making the summit clash at Paris-Bercy, which added 600 points to his tally.

The 20-time major champion has finished top of the ranking charts in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Many, including Djokovic himself, believe that this is one of the most important records in tennis, given that it shows how consistent a player has been throughout a season.

Some experts have even pointed out that Djokovic achieving such a feat in an era that also boasts of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal deserves special credit.

#3 Novak Djokovic becomes the first man since Andre Agassi and third man overall to achieve the French Open-Paris Masters double

Andre Agassi was the last man to win the French Open and Paris Masters in the same year, having achieved the feat in 1999. Ilie Nastase was the other man to have pulled off this feat; the Romanian won both the French Open and Paris Masters in 1973.

Novak Djokovic has now added his name to this illustrious list, having triumphed at Roland Garros a few months ago.

Rafael Nadal, who has dominated Roland Garros for the last couple of decades, is yet to achieve this feat, possibly due to his relative weakness in indoor conditions.

#4 Novak Djokovic becomes the oldest player to end a season as World No. 1

Novak Djokovic with his 2021 Rolex Paris Masters trophy

Novak Djokovic secured the top spot for the 2021 season at the age of 34 years and 223 days, making him the oldest player to do so. The twenty-time Grand Slam champion broke his own record from 2020, when he secured the No. 1 position exactly one year ago.

#5 Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's record of most wins as a World No. 1

Novak Djokovic secured his 418th win as a World No. 1 after beating Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the Paris Masters. In doing so, he broke Roger Federer’s record of 417 wins as No. 1.

Djokovic added three more wins to his tally at Paris-Bercy and now leads the charts with 420 wins as a World No. 1 player.

