5 tennis records that are beyond Roger Federer's reach

Roger Federer dominated the tennis world during his peak years like very few other players have in the history of the sport. In the process, the Swiss tennis great achieved feats and set records that he held on to for a very long time, some of which might never be broken.

Federer's achievements looked unbeatable until the emergence of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have since gone on to dominate some of the biggest events in the sport. Nadal and Djokovic have overtaken Federer in the Grand Slam title race after many years of the Swiss player's reign at the top.

Certain records of the Swiss superstar, such as his eight Wimbledon titles and 237 consecutive weeks as the World No. 1, might take an incredibly strong effort to break. However, some records that are quite possibly beyond his reach.

We look at five such records that Roger Federer might never surpass.

Most weeks as the ATP World No. 1

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Ever since Federer first surpassed Pete Sampras' record of 286 weeks at the summit of the ATP rankings, it looked like a very tough task for any other player to match the Swiss player's feat. However, Djokovic rose to the top and retained the No. 1 spot for many weeks over the past decade, and has comfortably crossed Federer's tally of 310 weeks at the top. The Serb currently has the record of 373 weeks of holding the World No. 1 spot.

Meanwhile, the Swiss player has now officially dropped out of the ATP rankings due to a long period of inactivity, with his last appearance coming at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite his upcoming return to the tour, he has an almost unachievable task of returning to the No. 1 spot and staying there for 64 more weeks. The 40-year-old also has the challenge of Djokovic, Nadal, and Daniil Medvedev, among others, looming large, all of whom are top contenders for the No. 1 ranking.

Record number of times as the ATP year-end No. 1

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Five

Roger Federer was the favorite to also clinch the record for most times as the year-end No. 1 with five year-end No. 1 trophies to his name, second to just Pete Sampras for a long time. However, Djokovic dominated the 2010s in that regard, clinching the record by ending the tennis season as World No. 1 on seven occasions, with the latest instance coming at the end of the 2021 season.

The Swiss player will need to end two different seasons as the No. 1 to match Djokovic's record and will need three more after that to break the record. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal also has five year-end No. 1 triumphs and is the favorite to do so for a sixth time at the end of this season.

Most titles at a single Grand Slam tournament

2019 French Open - Day Thirteen

No player has dominated a single Grand Slam tournament in tennis history the way Rafael Nadal has dominated the French Open. The Spaniard now has 14 titles at the claycourt Major and is expected to further improve that record. Federer has won the Wimbledon title a record eight times, six behind Nadal's French Open tally.

Interestingly, the Spaniard had 10 Roland Garros titles to his name when the Swiss player won his 8th Wimbledon trophy in the 2017 edition. While the record looked within reach at that stage, Nadal has now taken a massive lead over both his great rivals.

The Swiss great has won the Australian Open six times, the French Open once, and the US Open five times, in his illustrious career.

FirstSportz @SportzFirst



June 5, 2022: Nadal wins his 14th French Open title at the age of 36



#RafaelNadal𓃵 #RolandGarros June 5, 2005: Eighteen-year-old Nadal wins his first French Open titleJune 5, 2022: Nadal wins his 14th French Open title at the age of 36 June 5, 2005: Eighteen-year-old Nadal wins his first French Open titleJune 5, 2022: Nadal wins his 14th French Open title at the age of 36#RafaelNadal𓃵 #RolandGarros https://t.co/6FSEQ9X0bZ

Double Career Grand Slam

ATP Heritage Celebration - Inside

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the only active players to achieve the 'double career Grand Slam', which entails winning each Major at least twice. While Djokovic became the first player to achieve the feat by winning the 2021 French Open, Nadal joined the club by winning the 2022 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Federer has won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open multiple times, but holds just the solitary French Open title.

While he needs to win just one more Roland Garros title to achieve the feat, the Swiss player is highly unlikely to do so. He has played in the tournament just twice in the last seven years and is expected to skip the claycourt Major again upon returning after another knee surgery, to prioritize Wimbledon and other events.

Most Australian Open titles in history

2018 Australian Open - Day 14

Among active players, Federer holds the second highest number of Australian Open titles behind Djokovic's nine triumphs at the Melbourne Major. However, the Swiss player needs three more titles in Melbourne to match Djokovic's tally and four more titles to break it, and will need to dominate the event for the next few years to have a chance at the record.

He matched the Serbian player's tally of six titles by winning the 2018 Australian Open, but Djokovic has won three more titles since then to take a massive lead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far