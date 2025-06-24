$80,000,000-worth American rap icon sends Carlos Alcaraz his props after Queen's Club title edges Spaniard to Wimbledon favourite

Carlos Alcaraz has again received props from rapper Travis Scott, who is worth $80 million (according to CelebrityNetWorth.com) after capturing the HSBC Championships title at Queen's Club in England. Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 19 matches, including five finals, when he turned back the determined challenge of Jiri Lehecka over three hotly-contested sets, winning 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2.

Although Alcaraz is technically still the World No. 2, his recent performances, including the epic five-set French Open final victory over the ATP's No. 1 Jannik Sinner, suggest he's the man to beat. Alcaraz has now won three of the last five Majors and will defend his Wimbledon crown next month.

Superstar rapper and fashion icon is a diehard sports fan. More often seen at an NBA or MLB game, Scott's sporting interests go further, and he has used his social media channels to praise sporting icons he admires. After Alcaraz won in London, Scott posted an image in his Instagram stories of Alcaraz with the giant trophy in the locker room, captioning the picture simply:

"C.A."

Scott has also worked with major sports brands to express his love for various disciplines. He's collaborated with Nike and Jordan Brand to endorse basketball and tennis sneakers.

Carlos Alcaraz has felt the love from Travis Scott before

Travis Scott's message to Alcaraz is not the first time the rapper has expressed his respect for the Spaniard. After Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2024, beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4), Scott shared his congratulations, which were posted by the Tennis Channel's X account. Scott wrote:

"Congrats my brother Carlos. The future is now."

After that comment, Carlos Alcaraz returned the favour by wearing Nike sneakers designed in collaboration with the American icon. The 'Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party"' shoes were reportedly a limited edition, with only 350 pairs manufactured.

Travis Scott may well be watching on as the 22-year-old attempts to win his third Wimbledon title in succession at the All England Club. Alcaraz goes into the tournament in astonishing form, and his performances at Queen's suggest that he's quickly adapted to the grass again, after a clay-court season where he dominated his opposition.

His nearest challenger for the Wimbledon trophy will be Jannik Sinner, for whom, by his admission, the grass is not his favourite surface. Novak Djokovic will also contend, but at 38, he will need to be at his very best to capture a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown.

