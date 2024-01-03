Carlos Alcaraz recently reacted to the newly revealed detailed look of Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack in "Sail" sneakers. He also expressed his excitement for the imminent release of this collaboration.

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers are Scott's first original signature sneakers with Nike. These highly anticipated shoes are set to be released in Spring 2024 in a sleek "Sail" color palate, featuring a black base complemented by white leather overlays. Adding a touch of uniqueness, the gum rubber outsole displays a "Jack" branding beneath it. Moreover, these sneakers bear the signature "Cactus Jack" logo of the American rapper.

The detailed look of the sneakers was shared on social media by @sneakernews.

Self-proclaimed sneaker enthusiast, Carlos Alcaraz took to social media to share his excitement about the release of the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack. He also added an hourglass and a sighing face emoji to his Instagram story.

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story

"In the next 10 to 15 years, we're going to see a lot of Carlos Alcaraz, so tennis is in good hands" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz played an exhibition match on December 27, 2023, as part of the Riyadh Season festival, organized by the General Entertainment Authority of the country.

Alcaraz emerged victorious over Djokovic with scores of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, to secure the trophy.

In the post-match on-court interview, the Serb revealed that he had watched videos of Alcaraz playing when the latter was merely 12 years old, expressing his profound admiration for the talent displayed by the Spaniard.

The World No. 1 commended Alcaraz's humility, emphasizing the admirable values upheld by the young player's family and team.

“I have seen videos of him on the internet. I've seen him when he was 12 years old, probably winning tournaments. It's impressive for what he has achieved at such a young age. He's a very humble, very nice guy. His family, his father, are a very nice family with great values, as well as his team," Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed his enthusiasm for the presence of Carlos Alcaraz in the world of tennis. He also proclaimed that Alcaraz is one of the finest players of this generation, who is destined to "carry" the sport for the next decade or more.

With Alcaraz's talent and potential, Novak Djokovic expressed his belief that the future of tennis is in "good hands."

“It's fantastic to have him in our sport. He's one of the leaders of our sport today, and definitely, he is going to carry this game in the future years to come. In the next 10 to 15 years, we're going to see a lot of him, so tennis is in good hands," Novak Djokovic added.

