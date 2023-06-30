9-year-old Emma Raducanu fan gets special message from Andy Murray after first doubles win

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt of BBC Breakfast recently invited young tennis player Joanie Melady, a fan of Emma Raducanu, on the show. The nine-year-old is already a champion after winning a doubles tournament at Halton Tennis Centre, Buckinghamshire. The rising tennis star romped to triumph with a prosthetic arm aiding her to serve.

The hosts had a special message from a tennis star in store for Melady. Munchetty and Stayt surprised the young tennis player with a warm congratulatory video message from Andy Murray. It was a wholesome moment on the show, even though Melady failed to recognize the tennis hero.

"Hi, Johnny. I just wanted to say congratulations for winning your first tennis tournament. Keep up the good work," Murray said in the message.

When Melady looked totally blank, Munchetty asked, "So do you know who that is?” Noticing the young player still without a clue, the host whispered, "Andy Murray."

Melady was stunned to fathom all of it. Stayt understood the situation and came to the rescue of the little star from getting all awkward, saying:

"Let's do that again so you can take it in properly." said Stayt.

The message was played once again. This time, the nine-year-old replied:

“So, maybe I did like him.”

Earlier on the show, Munchetty asked her:

"Who are the big names that you kind of like?"

"Emma Radcanu," she replied.

Munchetty went on to ask, "What about any of the guys?" only to get “blah” as an answer from Melady.

With Emma Raducanu as her idol, young tennis star with new prosthetic arm displays tremendous vigor

Joanie Melady’s left arm never fully developed before birth, leading her to struggle with a congenital limb difference. However, this didn’t keep her from playing her favorite sport.

Her situation was far more challenging. Yet she kept the spirit to not give up something she loved so easily and won her first tournament recently.

Koalaa, a start-up company in Britain, engineered a prosthetic limb for the schoolgirl. The prosthetic arm can be attached to the underdeveloped limb, allowing her to serve. This prosthetic arm has been named after Melady.

"I was really happy when Koalaa told me they were going to make a tool to help me throw the ball and that it would be named after me.” she said.

She aims to be as successful as her tennis idol, Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open at the age of 18.

“I hope I can play like her one day," Melady added.

