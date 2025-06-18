"A bad look" - Chris Evert sticks up for Caitlin Clark with strongly-worded message after controversial incident in tense Fever-Sun game

Chris Evert shared a strongly-worded message backing Caitlin Clark after tension flared up during the recent Indian Fever-Connecticut Sun game. Clarke found herself in the middle of controversial moments that led to altercations between the two teams.

Indiana Fever clashed with Connecticut Sun for a spot in the in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game on Tuesday, June 17. Indiana Fever was leading 55-45 in the third quarter when Jacy Sheldon poked Caitlin in the eye and almost immediately, Marina Mabrey shoved her from behind.

Surprisingly, none of the players were ejected at the time. However, the incident turned the game into a physical one with scuffles between players resulting in three ejections - Sophie Cunningham, Jacy Sheldon and Lindsay Allen. Indiana Fever eventually secured a 88-71 win over Connecticut Sun. They will face the Minnesota Lynx for the title on July 1.

Chris Evert took to X to back Clark and believed the match lacked sportsmanship and was a "bad look' for the WNBA.

"When will these ladies realize, accept, and appreciate @CaitlinClark22 is the best thing that ever happened to women's basketball. This is a bad look for the sport and what's happened to sportsmanship?"

In a post-match interaction with the media Indiana Fever's head coach Stephanie White took all questions while Clark brushed the incident aside to keep the focus on their next game.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion has been supportive of Clark and the latter's role in popularizing the WNBA often via social media.

Chris Evert supported Cailtlin Clark after WNBA owner questioned her TIME Athlete of the Year award in 2024

Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals.Image: Getty

Caitlin Clark became the first WNBA player to be awarded the TIME Athlete of the year in 2024. She received the honor after a stellar season where she made it to WNBA All-star team and won the Rookie of the Year award in the league.

However, the decision to bestow the honor on Clark did not sit well with Sheila Johnson, vice-chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. It is the company that manages the Washington Mystics in the WNBA, Washington Wizards in the NBA and Washington Capitals in the NHL.

In an interview with CNN in December last year, Johnson said:

“Caitlin Clark was named [Time Magazine] Athlete of the year. Why couldn’t they have put the whole WNBA on that cover and said ‘The WNBA is the league of the year’?” she said.

Johnson faced a lot of backlash from fans for her remarks. Former World No. 1 Chris Evert also took to X at the time to write in favor of Clark:

"Caitlin Clark deserves this award because of her talent and contributions both on and off the court..."

Others from the tennis world to wish Clark on receiving the award at the time included Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.

