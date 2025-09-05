"A better time could’ve been selected" - Fans disappointed with 'insane amount of empty seats' during Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open SF

Fans expressed disappointment over the large number of empty seats during the 2025 US Open semifinal between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova. Despite featuring an American, the late weekday scheduling appeared to impact attendance.

On Thursday, September 4, the Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed two thrilling women's singles semifinal clashes. In the first match, which began at around 7:00 PM local time, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated fourth seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a rematch of last year's final. The match lasted over two hours.

In the next semifinal, 23rd seed Osaka took on eighth seed Anisimova. Their match stretched well past midnight in New York, and when the cameras panned across Arthur Ashe Stadium, large sections of the lower bowl appeared empty.

Fans online voiced disappointment at the sparse turnout during the closing stages of such a high-stakes clash. Many pointed at the late scheduling as the reason.

"All the empty seats at this @naomiosaka @AnisimovaAmanda semi @usopen should suggest that a better time could’ve been selected," one fan wrote.

"Arthur Ashe being half empty for Anisimova vs Osaka is so sad. Do you think it's cause it's just too late??" another fan wrote.

"Insane amount of empty seats for the @usopen ladies semifinals," a third fan commented.

Here are some more fan reactions to the empty seats in the stadium.

"Lots of empty seats for this Osaka vs Anisimova Semi Final...Disappointing to see despite the late start time...You know it will be jammed for Men's Semis on Friday #USOpen #USOpen2025" one fan wrote.

"Semi Final of a Grand Slam playing after Midnight is pure insanity & just isn't good all around #USOpen2025 #USOpen," another fan wrote.

"Make it make sense @usopen … empty seats … midnight matches… sold out stadiums… something isn’t adding up here," yet another fan wrote .

It looked like another American was about to fall in the event, but Amanda Anisimova managed an exceptional comeback with multiple breaks and impressive shots to win the match 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3.

"It means the world" - Amanda Anisimova expressed her feelings after defeating Naomi Osaka and reaching US Open final

Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova has endured some challenging years in her career, but 2025 has marked a remarkable turnaround. After reaching her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July, where she suffered a tough 0-6, 0-6 loss, she has bounced back emphatically.

The American showed resilience at the US Open, defeating Naomi Osaka in the semifinals to secure her place in a second Grand Slam final. Speaking about how much this means to her, she said during her on-court interview:

"Oh my God, it means the world. I am trying to process that right now. It's just absolutely a dream come true. This has been a dream of mine forever, to be in the US Open final. Obviously, the hope is to be the champion, but I'm in the final now and I'm going to try to get ready. I'm just excited and it's really special."

Amanda Anisimova will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 US Open final. The American leads their head-to-head record 6-3 and won their latest encounter in the semifinal at Wimbledon.

