"A bunch of clowns" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs hits back after fake news of her coaching Holger Rune goes viral

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has denied rumors spreading online that she is now coaching World No. 7 Holger Rune.

Rune recently parted ways with his former coach Boris Becker, who joined his team in October 2023. The duo experienced notable success during their brief time together as the Dane reached the semifinals and quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel and Paris Masters, respectively. He also earned a spot in the ATP Finals.

Becker announced his split with his ex-protege on X (formerly Twitter) on February 6, saying "professional and private responsibilities" were the reasons behind the decision.

Expand Tweet

Immediately after Becker's announcement, Rennae Stubbs reached out to Holger Rune on X, saying that she was available to provide her expertise to him. She wrote:

"@holgerrune2003 I have some time up my sleeve."

Expand Tweet

Rumors then began circulating online that Stubbs had become Rune's official coach, leading many to believe it was true. However, Stubbs herself has now debunked these claims, calling out those who spread the news without "zero proof."

"I have been sent this by MANY people asking 'is this true?' No it’s not! I don’t know who put this out but you’re a bunch of [clowns] to do so with zero proof. My god!" the Australian wrote on X.

Expand Tweet