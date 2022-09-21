"A certain player from Spain would have mentioned the knee 58474 times" - Tennis fans sympathize with Roger Federer over knee injury revelation in 2021 Wimbledon QF

Roger Federer has hinted that he is likely not to play a singles match at the 2022 Laver Cup. If that holds, his 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinal against Hubert Hurkacz will go down as his final career singles match on tour.

The Swiss tennis legend recently made a major revelation about the match, which drew sympathy and applause from fans. Federer stated that the third and final set of the match against Hurkacz, which he lost 0-6, was one of the "worst hours of my career." The main reason behind those feelings was his knee injury, which had already rendered him 'not fully fit' going into the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

He also expressed his surprise at not being asked about his knee injury, which was an obvious problem, during the post-match press conference. He joked that he was probably a great actor who hid his problems quite well.

"The last set against Hurkacz was one of the worst hours of my career. I realized that nothing works anymore. It's over. The disappointment felt like fireworks in my head. I didn't know how to proceed with this knee. At the press conference, nobody asked how the knee was doing. I thought: Hey, am I such a good actor that nobody noticed?" he revealed in an interview with nzz.ch.

Brian🇨🇭 @camerlengo73_2 FEDERER:“At the press conference nobody asked how the knee was doing. I thought: Hey, am I such a good actor that nobody noticed? FEDERER:“At the press conference nobody asked how the knee was doing. I thought: Hey, am I such a good actor that nobody noticed?

Reacting to the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion's heartbreaking revelation, fans sympathized with the Swiss legend. Many expressed their disappointment, highlighting that he is often not given the benefit of the doubt when it came to injuries as he has always been expected to keep playing and winning. Others lauded him for not giving excuses despite a difficult loss.

"Federer is so so classy. If it were to be a certain player from Spain,he would have mentioned the knee 58474 times in the press conference and talk about how there are much more things important than tennis. What a man Roger Federer is," one fan wrote on Twitter.

If it were to be a certain player from Spain,he would have mentioned the knee 58474 times in the press conference and talk about how there are much more things important than tennis.

peRFectionist twitter.com/camerlengo73_2… Brian🇨🇭 @camerlengo73_2 FEDERER:"At the press conference nobody asked how the knee was doing. I thought: Hey, am I such a good actor that nobody noticed? Federer is so so classyIf it were to be a certain player from Spain,he would have mentioned the knee 58474 times in the press conference and talk about how there are much more things important than tennis.What a man Roger Federer is.peRFectionist😍

Janell Lovell @JayFan88 @camerlengo73_2 We know for a fact if this nadal that’s the first thing they’d ask, it’s always down to Fed playing badly but never given the benefit of the doubt there was a reason behind it. So frustrating & infuriating… @camerlengo73_2 We know for a fact if this nadal that’s the first thing they’d ask, it’s always down to Fed playing badly but never given the benefit of the doubt there was a reason behind it. So frustrating & infuriating…

"We as fans all noticed something was wrong," another fan expressed.

あっちゃん @chiharatsushi @camerlengo73_2 We as fans all noticed something was wrong… @camerlengo73_2 We as fans all noticed something was wrong…😭😭😭

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Roger Federer's comments about his 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinal:

Geetha @Geet_Rg Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



"I barely made it for this year. It was a long hard road, but I actually kind of enjoyed it. It was always uphill, as slow as it was, but it was always moving forward."



"I did not have any setbacks, but clearly there are things missing in my game."



#Wimbledon Roger Federer:"I barely made it for this year. It was a long hard road, but I actually kind of enjoyed it. It was always uphill, as slow as it was, but it was always moving forward.""I did not have any setbacks, but clearly there are things missing in my game." And what a proficient liar you are Mr. Federer!

Tennis media if only u would have cared about his injury & realised he is not a player who can lose 6-0 in Wimbledon.But again it's the standard which he has set.No matter what, no matter how, Roger Federer was always expected to win. That's the kind of player he was 🙌

SRF @S_RF_CA Brian🇨🇭 @camerlengo73_2 FEDERER:“At the press conference nobody asked how the knee was doing. I thought: Hey, am I such a good actor that nobody noticed? FEDERER:“At the press conference nobody asked how the knee was doing. I thought: Hey, am I such a good actor that nobody noticed? Federer is so class. The sport was so lucky to have him. It breaks me reading this because I know I would have immediately come out and say I’m injured and I don’t what to do anymore. But he kept it in and let Hurckaz get his due even if he honestly didn’t f*cking deserve it. twitter.com/camerlengo73_2… Federer is so class. The sport was so lucky to have him. It breaks me reading this because I know I would have immediately come out and say I’m injured and I don’t what to do anymore. But he kept it in and let Hurckaz get his due even if he honestly didn’t f*cking deserve it. twitter.com/camerlengo73_2…

Parul @parul108 🏻 twitter.com/camerlengo73_2… Brian🇨🇭 @camerlengo73_2 FEDERER:“At the press conference nobody asked how the knee was doing. I thought: Hey, am I such a good actor that nobody noticed? FEDERER:“At the press conference nobody asked how the knee was doing. I thought: Hey, am I such a good actor that nobody noticed? Just like all his years as a pro, his playing aesthetics & elegance camouflaged his hard work & fighting spirit. He was beautiful but he also felt pain. He hid so so many times we all know that and still doesn't want to talk in details about the injury that made him say goodbye Just like all his years as a pro, his playing aesthetics & elegance camouflaged his hard work & fighting spirit. He was beautiful but he also felt pain. He hid so so many times we all know that and still doesn't want to talk in details about the injury that made him say goodbye👏🏻 twitter.com/camerlengo73_2…

"Reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon was unbelievable for me" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer pictured at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer further reflected on his 2021 Wimbledon campaign, admitting that his comeback that season was "extremely difficult."

Despite being an eight-time Wimbledon champion, he was surprised that he was able to reach the quarterfinals stage at the London Major last year. He defeated Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie, and Lorenzo Sonego en route to the last-eight stage.

"It was tough, the whole comeback was extremely difficult. I was so far from 100 percent. Reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon was unbelievable for me," he said.

The 41-year-old is set to end his career at this weekend's Laver Cup and hopes to play at least one doubles match. In some good news for his legion of fans, the Swiss great said that he has felt good during his practice sessions in London and is doing his best to be able to play.

"Now, I'm getting ready. I'm practicing and feeling really good and actually, I can't believe I'm back on a tennis court, trying to get ready for one more match, so I'll keep you posted along the way, and thank you again for all the wonderful messages. Take care," he said in a video on Instagram.

