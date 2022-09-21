"A certain player from Spain would have mentioned the knee 58474 times" - Tennis fans sympathize with Roger Federer over knee injury revelation in 2021 Wimbledon QF

Roger Federer has hinted that he is likely not to play a singles match at the 2022 Laver Cup. If that holds, his 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinal against Hubert Hurkacz will go down as his final career singles match on tour.
The Swiss tennis legend recently made a major revelation about the match, which drew sympathy and applause from fans. Federer stated that the third and final set of the match against Hurkacz, which he lost 0-6, was one of the "worst hours of my career." The main reason behind those feelings was his knee injury, which had already rendered him 'not fully fit' going into the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.
He also expressed his surprise at not being asked about his knee injury, which was an obvious problem, during the post-match press conference. He joked that he was probably a great actor who hid his problems quite well.
"The last set against Hurkacz was one of the worst hours of my career. I realized that nothing works anymore. It's over. The disappointment felt like fireworks in my head. I didn't know how to proceed with this knee. At the press conference, nobody asked how the knee was doing. I thought: Hey, am I such a good actor that nobody noticed?" he revealed in an interview with nzz.ch.
Reacting to the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion's heartbreaking revelation, fans sympathized with the Swiss legend. Many expressed their disappointment, highlighting that he is often not given the benefit of the doubt when it came to injuries as he has always been expected to keep playing and winning. Others lauded him for not giving excuses despite a difficult loss.
"Federer is so so classy. If it were to be a certain player from Spain,he would have mentioned the knee 58474 times in the press conference and talk about how there are much more things important than tennis. What a man Roger Federer is," one fan wrote on Twitter.
"We as fans all noticed something was wrong," another fan expressed.
"Reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon was unbelievable for me" - Roger Federer
Roger Federer further reflected on his 2021 Wimbledon campaign, admitting that his comeback that season was "extremely difficult."
Despite being an eight-time Wimbledon champion, he was surprised that he was able to reach the quarterfinals stage at the London Major last year. He defeated Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie, and Lorenzo Sonego en route to the last-eight stage.
"It was tough, the whole comeback was extremely difficult. I was so far from 100 percent. Reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon was unbelievable for me," he said.
The 41-year-old is set to end his career at this weekend's Laver Cup and hopes to play at least one doubles match. In some good news for his legion of fans, the Swiss great said that he has felt good during his practice sessions in London and is doing his best to be able to play.
"Now, I'm getting ready. I'm practicing and feeling really good and actually, I can't believe I'm back on a tennis court, trying to get ready for one more match, so I'll keep you posted along the way, and thank you again for all the wonderful messages. Take care," he said in a video on Instagram.