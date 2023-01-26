Known for his calm and less-aggressive attitude, Roger Federer's obsessive winning mentality when on the court contributed greatly to his success, believes the Swiss tennis legend's long-term agent Tony Godsick. According to Godsick, Federer also wanted to "win badly" and that ensured he always left it all out on the court.

The Swiss great was first introduced to Godsick back in 2005, when the latter was part of IMG. Federer worked with Godsick at IMG until 2013, before the duo formed their own talent management agency, Team8. Godsick has been one of the most trusted colleagues and advisors of the Swiss maestro.

In a recently-released interview Godsick gave as part of Federer's collaboration for an art project back in 2021, around the time the now-retired Swiss player was also working hard towards a comeback to the tour, Godsick spoke about the 20-time Grand Slam champion's winning mentality and killer-instinct on the court.

"I always say he's a choirboy killer," Tony Godsick told CNBC. "This guy, when you go on the court with him, he wants to win and he wants to win badly."

"He doesn't want you to win any games, he doesn't want you to win any points," the American added.

A fierce competitor on the court, the Swiss great always wanted to thoroughly enjoy himself off the court and liked having a fun time with fellow players in the locker room. While the eight-time Wimbledon champion was going through a tennis hiatus back in 2021, Godsick also revealed what his good friend missed the most about the pro tennis tour.

"One of the things he misses the most is being back out on tour with the guys and joking around in the locker room, and the practice, and the whole process leading upto the competition," Godsick stated.

"He has been so successful for so long because he absolutely enjoys the sport" - Tony Godsick on Roger Federer

The Swiss superstar in action at the Laver Cup 2022.

Sharing his thoughts on Roger Federer's illustrious and storied career, Tony Godsick feels that the Swiss great had long-term success at the pro tennis level mainly because he always enjoyed the sport and everything that came along with it.

"I never felt that he doesn't enjoy it," Godsick expressed. "I think that's why he has been so successful for so long because he absolutely enjoys the sport, everything the sport has to give."

The 41-year-old bid farewell to the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup, playing his final career match in the form of a doubles contest with his great rival Rafael Nadal as his partner. Post retirement, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has dabbled in various other interests, including skiing on the slopes of Switzerland and making a name for himself in the fashion industry.

