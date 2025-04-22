  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Novak Djokovic
  • A day after attending Laureus Awards, Novak Djokovic back to tennis duty ahead of Madrid Open

A day after attending Laureus Awards, Novak Djokovic back to tennis duty ahead of Madrid Open

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Apr 22, 2025 16:38 GMT
Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty
Novak Djokovic at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at the 2025 Madrid Masters, which will be his second Masters 1000 event of the European clay swing. The Serb attended the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards, which was in Madrid, on the 21st April and has resumed tennis duties just a day later.

Ad

Djokovic hasn't been having the best of years, with form and injury struggles hampering his path to his best level. Despite his struggles, he has still managed to have some amazing results, including his semifinal run at the Australian Open and his final run at the Miami Open. However, he shifted his focus to the European clay swing, hoping to turn fortune in his favor.

His first tournament was the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was seeded third and received a bye in the first round. In the second round, he was stunned 3-6, 4-6 by Alejandro Tabilo, following which he sent out an emotional message to his fans. After taking a small break to rejuvenate himself, he

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hola Madrid.," he captioned his post.
Ad

The post comes just a day after the 24-time Major champion's appearance at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, where he awarded Mondo Duplantis with the World Sportsman of the Year Award and the two men also shared an interesting interaction.

Though he may not be at his best this year, the Serb is confident about finding his best level at the Madrid Masters.

"The level I'm looking for could come here or at Roland-Garros, I hope it will be here" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty
Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

Speaking on his chances in the upcoming Madrid Masters, Novak Djokovic was positive that he would find his desired level at the Masters 1000 event or the French Open, both of which he has won thrice.

Ad
"I'm always optimistic, but I don't know if I'm one of the favourites because I'm not having very good results this year. The level I'm looking for could come here or at Roland-Garros, I hope it will be here," he said while speaking to Eurosport Spain.
"I always have very good feelings when I return to Madrid, to Spain. It's a country I love very much. I've won the Madrid Open three times in my career, with extraordinary matches against Nadal and [Carlos] Alcaraz," he added.

Novak Djokovic will be seeded fourth at the Madrid Masters, where he will kick off his quest for title number 100. He will face the winner of the opening round match between Matteo Arnaldi and a qualifier/lucky loser.

About the author
Shivom Krishnan

Shivom Krishnan

Twitter icon

Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Shivom Krishnan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications