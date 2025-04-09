Novak Djokovic horrified by own performance in Monte-Carlo shocker, sends emotional message to fans

Novak Djokovic expressed disappointment with his shocking loss to Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serb has been struggling to get going this season but things have gone from bad to "worse" for him, as he himself admitted.

Djokovic, seeded third, kicked of his European clay swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He received a bye in the opening round due to his seeding and went up against Tabilo, the man who beat him at the Rome Masters last year, in the second round. Tabilo stunned the tennis world again by decimating the Serb 6-3, 6-4 in just an hour and 27 minutes.

While talking to the media after the match, Novak Djokovic admitted that it was the 'worst day' at the office and apologized to all his fans for his performance.

“It was actually more like the worst day. Look… I was hoping it was not going to happen. But it was quite a high probability I'm going to play this way.. Just horrible. Horrible feeling to play this way... & I’m just sorry for all the people that have to witness this.”

When asked if he had any explanation for his poor outing, the 37-year-old said:

“I don't know. I don't have it. I have it & I don't have it. I don't really care.”

However, later in the press conference, the 24-time Major champion explained that he was aware he wouldn't be able to produce his best tennis but was shocked by how bad he played.

“Well, I expected myself at least to have put a decent performance. Not like this. It was horrible. I did not have high expectations, really. I knew I was gonna have a tough opponent… and I knew I'm gonna probably play pretty bad. But this bad… I didn't expect.”

During the conference, he also revealed what his goal for the clay swing is.

Novak Djokovic reveals his goal for the 2025 European clay swing

Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is looking to win an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam. It is also worth noting that his next title would be his title number 100. During the press conference, he was asked what his goal for the European clay swing was:

“Tough one... What's your goal for this on clay?”

The Serb responded:

“Roland Garros.”

When the interviewer questioned if the French Open was his only goal, he said:

“That's it (smiling).”

After a disappointing campaign in Monte-Carlo, Djokovic will look to find his form back at the Madrid Masters.

