A day after starting their 'girls' trip', Serena Williams shares more adorable moments of embarking on new adventure with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams recently embarked on a girls' trip with her daughters, Olympia and Adira. The 23-time Grand Slam Champion had made a promise to her older daughter that they were going to see all the &quot;wonders of the world&quot; a year ago, and they kicked off their journey by visiting the Niagara Falls in Ontario.The American posted images of the first day of their trip, where they were adorned in colorful outfits and even sported red raincoats. Williams accompanied it with a caption that encapsulated the reason behind them taking the girls' trip.&quot;A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are a lot of them! Natural wonders. Man-made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls ... where to next?&quot; wrote Serena Williams.A day later, their spirits were just as high as they shared more images of their fun times from the Niagara Falls on Instagram. The 43-year-old posed with Olympia and was also joined by their dog, Christopher 'Chip', in adorable photo-ops, featuring a stunning shot of a rainbow as well.&quot;What can I say, still chasing waterfalls...&quot; she captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSerena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, heaped praise on her for managing various rolesSerena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, was all praise for his wife during his interview on the Today show. The tech giant commended Williams on her ability to balance her life with the many roles of an athlete, a businesswoman, and a mom.“I think one of the things that’s really so commendable is - y’all don’t get to see - as amazing as she is as an athlete, you know, greatest of all time, she’s an even greater mom to our daughters Olympia and Adira,” he said on the 3rd Hour of Today on Monday, July 21.He further added how she has achieved such high levels in her life as an athlete, but she chooses to find her happiness through simpler things in life&quot;She’s reached the top of the mountain top, the highest of heights, things that most of us, I think on any other day would trade so much for,&quot; continued Ohanian, &quot;and yet, after being up there, the thing that gives her so much joy is the simple things, you know, family, that I think every one of us has an option, an opportunity. So don’t squander that.”He is also a doting father and spends time with his daughters doing various fun activities.