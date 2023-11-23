"A fan sent me a ticket from the 1975 US Open Super Saturday- it was $8..." - Martina Navratilova on inflation and rising costs in sports and beyond

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently shared a striking comparison on Twitter, shedding light on the sharp rise in ticket prices for sporting events over the years.

A fan sent her a ticket stub from the 1975 US Open Super Saturday, priced at $8, which would be roughly $50 today when adjusted for inflation.

However, Navratilova noted that a similar ticket for this year's event would cost about $350, indicating a price surge that outpaces inflation.

The tweet from Navratilova, posted on Twitter, states:

"A fan sent me a ticket from the 1975 US open super Saturday- it was $8. Which is about $50 in today’s $. I believe that same ticket this year was about $350…if not more. So not just inflation- everybody is charging more for the same thing- be it airlines, schooling or food."

Expand Tweet

Navratilova’s comparison highlights a trend that’s clear to sports fans and consumers alike.

A report by Fox Business confirms this, noting record-breaking prices for US Open tickets in recent years, with average prices for final matches skyrocketing to over $3,000, a far stretch from the inflation-adjusted price of $50 for a similar seat in 1975.

This observation by Martina Navratilova brings up the broader issue of escalating costs in various sectors, not just sports. For the US Open, specifically, ticket prices have indeed increased significantly.

According to data from TicketSmarter, a grounds pass for the first round of the 2022 US Open started at $146, with courtside tickets to the finals reaching up to $16,200.

Martina Navratilova's firm stance on transgender athletes in women's sports

Martina Navratilova at 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova has been a vocal critic of allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's sports. Her recent tweet is consistent with her long-held views on the subject.

In the tweet, Navratilova asserts:

"Women’s sports is not the place for mediocre male athletes who compete as women. Period."

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova has reacted to specific incidents involving transgender athletes.

For example, she commented on a situation where a transgender soccer player, Francesca Needham, left her women's football club after her opponents refused to play against her for safety concerns. Navratilova's post criticizes the situation by highlighting the number of such cases, implying that it is not an isolated issue.

She has also addressed the broader implications of transgender participation in women's sports, suggesting that women should quit and boycott competitions where transgender athletes are allowed.

This reaction came after a transgender athlete, Alana McLaughlin, beat Celine Provost in an MMA fight. Navratilova expressed that the match was "sickening" and "dangerous and unfair" due to the biological advantages she believes transgender athletes have over women.

Martina Navratilova shared her perspective in an op-ed for the Sunday Times, voicing her worry about maintaining a fair competitive environment and ensuring safety in women’s sports.

She pointed out that the current regulations permitting transgender women to participate following hormone treatment might not be enough to ensure equal competition.