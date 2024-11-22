"A great pain I am feeling now" - Boris Becker sends touching tribute to late mother Elvira on his 57th birthday, a day after her death

Boris Becker's mother Elvira passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 21, a day before the German tennis legend's birthday. On his birthday, Becker paid an emotional tribute to his mother, crediting her for his life achievements.

On November 21, reports confirmed the death of Elvira Becker, the mother of former World No. 1 Boris Becker. She was found deceased in her apartment in Leimen, Baden-Württemberg. Boris’ lawyer, Oliver Moser, expressed that the tennis legend was in "deep mourning" over the loss.

"I can confirm the death of Elvira Becker. Boris Becker is in deep mourning," Moser said.

Becker reportedly received the heartbreaking news by phone and was on his way to his hometown to say a final goodbye to his mother.

On Friday, November 22, his 57th birthday, Becker shared a heartfelt tribute to Elvira on Instagram. He posted several photos of them together, from his childhood to more recent times, accompanied by a touching message (translated from German):

"My dear Mama has passed away... I owe you everything I have achieved in life. It is a great pain I am feeling right now, but you gave birth to me 57 years ago today and made me a strong man. It was the first snowfall in Leimen, and today it is snowing again."

"My sister Sabine and I would like to thank you for the great respect and love towards my mother. Rest in peace, Elvira."

"I miss him sometimes" - Boris Becker remembers his father 24 years after his death

In the last few months of his career, Boris Becker was struck with the tragedy of the death of his father, Karl-Heinz, to cancer. In 1999, the German tennis player pulled out of the event in Monte-Carlo when his father died.

"I am very, very sad. I admired my father a lot and I owe him a lot," Becker said in a statement at the time (as quoted by Tehran Times)

Months later, in June, Becker retired from professional tennis after losing in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

In March 2023, 24 years after Becker's father's death, he posted an image of his father, Karl-Heinz, holding his son Noah and wrote:

"It’s my father’s birthday today! Karl-Heinz would have been 88 years old but unfortunately he passed away in ‘99… I love this picture because he is holding my son Noah watching me play tennis 🎾 in Doha… 3 generations together! I miss him sometimes. #karlheinzbecker #noahbecker #family"

Boris Becker welcomed his first two children, Noah (1994) and Elias (1999), with his first wife, Barbara Feltus. Their marriage ended in 2000, with Barbara gaining custody of the children, following revelations of Becker's infidelity during her pregnancy with Elias.

His affair with Russian waitress Angela Ermakova resulted in the birth of his third child, Anna, in 2000. Later, in 2010, Becker welcomed his fourth child, Amadeus, with his second wife, Lilly. Most recently the former German player got married for a third time with Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

