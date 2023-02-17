"Words cannot describe the feeling of holding him again in my arms" - Boris Becker on meeting youngest child for the first time since prison release

Boris Becker recently met his youngest child Amadeus for the first time in 10 months. A long-time London resident, Becker was sentenced to 30 months prison time in April 2022 after being found guilty of concealing his assets amid a bankruptcy declaration.

In December of 2022 the former German player returned to his home country, after having served eight months in UK prison.

Becker has now revealed that he recently met his son Amadeus for the first time since his prison release. Although the 55-year-old was able to have conversations with his son over the phone earlier, he was overjoyed to meet Amadeus in person after 10 months.

“We haven’t seen each other in over 10 months because of my circumstances,” Becker wrote on Instagram. “Just hearing his voice on the phone was not enough and words cannot describe the feeling of holding him again in my arms.”

In another post, the three-time Wimbledon champion could be seen celebrating his son's 13th birthday.

“A father and son bond goes beyond any borders. We loved celebrating the 13th birthday of Amadeus in the past days!” he captioned the post.

"I learned a hard lesson; a very painful one" – Boris Becker about his time in prison

Boris Becker was one of the most successful tennis players of his time. The former World No. 1 fought several tough battles and won 49 titles in his career, including six Grand Slams. But none of that could prepare Becker for what was to come in prison.

After his release, the 55-year-old opened up about his time in custody. Becker stated that he was reduced to a mere number while serving his sentence, and that his status and background held no value inside prison.

"You are nobody in prison. You are just a number," Becker said. "Mine was A2923EV. I wasn't called Boris. I was a number. And they don't give a fu*** who you are."

He went on to state, however, that no matter how expensive and painful the ordeal was, it shaped him to be a better person.

"I think I rediscovered the person I used to be,” he asserted. "I learned a hard lesson. A very expensive one. A very painful one. But the whole thing has something important and good for me learned. And some things happen for a good reason."

