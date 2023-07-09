"A guy who did these crazy things on the court" - Daniil Medvedev hoping to be remembered for his fun side and not for his temper tantrums

Daniil Medvedev recently said that he wants to be remembered for his captivating and fun on-court persona, rather than his occasional temper tantrums.

Medvedev successfully overcame an initial hurdle posed by Marton Fucsovics on Saturday, beating him, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in three hours and four minutes to move to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Despite committing 21 unforced errors in the first two sets, Daniil Medvedev showcased his exceptional skills in the third round and delivered 10 winners while making only six unforced errors. He missed six first serves in the third set but ultimately secured a well-deserved win.

During the post-match press conference, the former World No. 1 was asked about the iconic moments he created on the court, such as the 'Dead Fish' celebration he did when he won the 2021 US Open after defeating Novak Djokovic. The Russian was also questioned about his feelings about being known for such unconventional actions.

In response, Daniil Medvedev expressed that he wouldn't mind being recognized for these positive and fun actions. He added that he does not wish to be remembered for his occasional tantrums, as those are the moments he regrets.

"If it's a good thing, yeah. I don't like for sure to be known for let's say some tantrums or things like this because that's some of the things I regret," Medvedev said.

Medvedev further shared that he enjoys the lighthearted aspects and appreciates how social media has become an integral part of our lives. The 27-year-old even stated that when he is old, he would want to look back and enjoy his amusing videos.

"About the fun things, for sure I love it. I love the fact that, I mean, now social media is everything, so maybe when I'm 50 years old I could go and still see my videos with some funny things," he added.

Daniil Medvedev will take on Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon 2023

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Daniil Medvedev will next face Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round (Round of 16) of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

Medvedev defeated Arthur Fery and Adrian Mannarino to reach the third round where he faced Marton Fucsovics. Although the Russian encountered a setback in the first set, he quickly regained his composure and ultimately secured the win.

Jiri Lehecka, meanwhile, defeated Sebastian Ofner and Francisco Cerundolo in the first two rounds before facing Tommy Paul in the third round. Lehecka then defeated the American with a 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-2 scoreline to move to the fourth round.

The match between Daniil Medvedev and Jiri Lehecka will be their first-ever meeting.

