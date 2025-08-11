"A jealous ignorant fool" - Fans furious at Mardy Fish for controversial comments on Jannik Sinner's drug ban after Roger Federer comparison

Former American pro, Mardy Fish, ran into controversy for downplaying Jannik Sinner's hardcourt success in 2024 by citing his drug ban and comparing him to Roger Federer. His controversial comments about the Italian, ahead of his US Open campaign, enraged the fans.

The conversation began as TNT Sports shared the astounding 55-3 win-loss hardcourt record Sinner had in 2024, as a precursor to the upcoming US Open. That was the third-best hardcourt stint, with Roger Federer clinching the top two spots. To this, Fish promptly replied by comparing him to Federer.

Replying to this, a user brought up how Federer did not take 'steroids' on X (formerly Twitter) and stated:

"Am i correct that Roger Federer was never caught taking steroids unlike this guy?"

Controversy arose when Fish replied to this and wrote:

"You are correct."

Furious fans brought up his suspension in 2022 for breaching betting sponsorship rules while coaching the US Davis Cup team. Some even labeled him to be 'jealous' for not being able to reach the level of success as Sinner in his professional career.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Another moron who can't read a single page of the report. You look like a truly jealous, ignorant fool," wrote a fan.

"Am I correct Jannik Sinner has never been caught and fined for promoting betting unlike this guy?" asked one.

"You shameless little fish, perhaps u learned nothing from those heart attacks," stated another.

"When a failed tennis player, suspended DC captain, and whiny Netflix star shows his true colors," another fan wrote.

"Even steroids wouldn’t have helped you," one claimed.

Jannik Sinner rehired his fitness coach ahead of the Cincinnati Open

Jannik Sinner rehired his fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, in a controversial decision ahead of his Cincinnati Open campaign. The duo had split in August 2024, after the Italian's failed drug test results came to light.

A statement was released on July 23 by Sinner's team, confirming the news of their reunion. However, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion refused to elaborate on his decision to rehire him during a pre-tournament press conference at the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati.

“Yeah, I think we said it all, everything in the statement. I’m very happy to be here and play again this tournament,” he stated.

On the tennis front, Sinner entered Cincinnati as the top seed and took out Daniel Elahi Galán in the Round of 64. He will face Gabriel Diallo in his next match on August 11.

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

