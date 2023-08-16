"A little concerning; can't believe we're going through it again": Lindsay Davenport in disbelief over lack of confirmation regarding WTA Finals venue

Former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport questioned the business operations of the WTA while commentating on the first-round meeting between Caroline Garcia and Sloane Stephens.

She claimed on-air that the women's governing body has not confirmed a venue for this year's WTA Finals in any of their press releases as of yet.

Lindsay Davenport, who won three singles Major titles in her career, does play-by-play commentary for Tennis Channel these days. She was on call for Cincinnati on Wednesday (16 August) as Carolina Garcia took on home favorite Sloane Stephens.

While analyzing Garcia's prospects for the remainder of her 2023 Hologic WTA tour season, she wondered whether the Frenchwoman could make the WTA Finals at the end of this year. The American's introspection, however, set off a whole other train of thought.

Davenport soon began ruminating on whether there were any arrangements in place to hold this year's WTA Finals.

Her fellow commentator replied to her that while there were many reports surrounding the event, nothing had been confirmed by the WTA themselves so far.

"By the way, is WTA Finals planned? There's not a city or anything, right?" Lindsay Davenport asked on-air.

"There have been rumours, there have been discussions, there have been social media musings, but I've not heard something concrete, yeah," her colleague replied.

"No, that's why it's a little concerning. Fort Worth (WTA Finals venue in 2022) was named six or seven weeks before, can't believe we are going through it again right now," she said to him.

Lindsay Davenport is right to be concerned, WTA has held back on confirming the WTA Finals venue in recent editions

According to a WTA fan on social media, though, the women's governing body has always been involved in announcing not only the venue but also the date for the women's year-end championships since 2020.

"2021 - WTA announces Guadalajara on September 20, just 7 weeks in advance. 2022 - WTA announces Forth Worth on September 6, just 8 weeks in advance. 2023 - WTA is yet to define a host by August 16, with just 11 weeks to go," they wrote.

In that context, Lindsay Davenport was right to ask whether the date and venue for the tournament will be finalized anytime soon.

It should also be noted that while the WTA did roll out a press release to announce their fall season calendar, they did not confirm the venue for the year-end event in it.

At the moment, all that the tennis community knows is that the tournament will begin on October 30, going by the latest version of the 2023 WTA Calendar.