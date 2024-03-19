"A lot of emotions" - Simona Halep's father Stere joins her at Miami Open; shares his feelings about her return to tennis after doping ban

Simona Halep’s father recently expressed his feelings about her return to tennis at the 2024 Miami Open.

Halep is in Miami where she's gearing up for her first match since her the 2022 US Open. The Romanian, who tested positive for Roxadustat during the New York Major, was initially slapped with a four-year ban, starting Oct. 2022, on account of two doping violations.

However, Simona Halep's ban was reduced to nine months (expired in Jul. 2023) earlier this month, following a successful CAS appeal. Within days, she was the personally invited by Miami Open tournament director James Blake to compete at the event as a wild card.

Halep recently landed in the Floridian city, where she's accompanied by her father, Stere. In a recent conversation with Digi Sport, Stere expressed his feelings about getting to watch his daughter’s comeback,.

"Well, how can I tell you ... a lot of emotions," he said (translated from Romanian).

Simona Halep has shared several glimpses of her practice sessions on social media since reaching Miami. The former World No. 1 also recently completed a training block in Dubai.

Her father hinted that although she is well-prepared, competing in a competitive match after a prolonged absence is a different ball game.

"But let's see what we can do during the game. It's different from training," he was heard saying.

Simona Halep to take on Paula Badosa in first round of Miami Open 2024

Badosa (L) and Halep pictured at the 2022 Madrid Open

Simona Halep will kick off her comeback campaign at the 2024 Miami Open on Tuesday, March 19, with Paula Badosa.

The Spaniard, who has largely been out of action due to a persistent back injury, has entered the main draw with her protected ranking. About the upcoming clash, Halep’s father said:

"I will hope for a very interesting match. They know each other, first of all. And now it can be seen in tomorrow's (today’s) fight who will be the winner. But normally as a parent I have to be more subjective," he said in the aforementioned interview (translated from Romanian).

It's worth mentioning that Simona Halep and Paula Badosa have faced each other twice before - at the Wimbledon Championships and the Madrid Open in 2022, with the former winning both matches in straight sets.

Halep will thus hope to bank on her experience against the former World No. 2 in Tuesday’s clash. The winner will face Aryna Sabalenka in the second round of the tournament.