"A lot of noise I think from both sides, expectably and logically more Australians" - Novak Djokovic looking forward to 'exciting' United Cup tie

Novak Djokovic led Serbia to the quarterfinals of the United Cup, where the side will take on hosts Australia in an exciting tie. The Serb, who won both his round-robin matches against Zhang Zhizen and Jiri Lehecka, is looking forward to playing in front of a packed house at the RAC Arena in Perth.

Speaking to the media ahead during his latest press conference, Djokovic said he was expecting "a lot of noise." He was quick to concede that Australia, being the hosts, will understandably have more support.

“A lot of noise I think from both sides, from both cheerleading groups,” Novak Djokovic said. “Of course probably more expectably and logically more Australians.”

Djokovic went on to joke that RAC being a big arena could well accommodate Serbian fans before expressing hope of having a packed house.

“But it's a big arena. A lot of people can fit in that area, I think 12,000, 13,000. Hopefully we can see it packed, because it's an exciting tie. I think every match is going to be really good to watch,” the Serb said.

“You're going to get the value for your ticket tomorrow. Hopefully we can, yeah, can experience some great atmosphere, and yeah, let the better team win,” he added.

"Yeah, I did drop my level" - Novak Djokovic on his United Cup match against Jiri Lehecka

Novak Djokovic in action during his round-robin match at the 2024 United Cup.

Novak Djokovic also spoke about his performance in the 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 win over Jiri Lehecka during the Serbia-Czech Republic tie at the United Cup in the press conference.

The Serb said he started off really well, but dropped his level mid-match. He, however, was quick to credit his opponent for raising his level and taking the second set.

"Well, I started off very well, but, you know, he managed to turn things around," Novak Djokovic said. "I think he was very consistent from mid-second set all the way till the end of the second set, and he deservably won the second set."

"Yeah, I did drop my level. I mean, I did not serve well, as well as I did in the first and third set, but credit to him, you know, just all-around, all shots, he took it level or two levels up," the Serb added.

Djokovic will take on Alex de Minaur in the men’s singles contest when Serbia take on Australia in the quarterfinal encounter on Wednesday, January 3.

